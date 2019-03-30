New Nissan Leaf With Kuhl Racing Body Kit Is Not Your Average EV

Japanese tuners have nothing better to do than to mess with our expectations when it comes to what a hybrid or electric car should look like. Just check out the Nisan Leaf that's been heavily customized by the guys at Kuhl Racing.

10 photos



However, there's nothing ordinary about what Kuhl Racing did. The company became famous when it unveiled its etched metal Nissan GT-R and has been cranking out insane projects ever since. This one was presented at the Osaka Auto Messe 2019 and looked to have work done by Artisan Spirit as well.



We're referring to the etched wave patterns done to the hood of the car, as well as the custom paintwork. This stuff isn't for sale, but everything else is available for you custom Leaf lovers.



The kit is just ground effects, with a full chin spoiler at the front, some blades on the sides and a massive diffuser at the back. Also, you can't miss the giant dragster-style trunk spoiler.



Just like the



The second-generation Leaf, codenamed ZE1, came out in 2017 with a 150 HP (110 kW) motor and a 40 kWh battery pack. If that doesn't impress you, know that an e+ model just came out, and that makes



