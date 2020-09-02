Musk Really Wants a Mars City, Danger of Death Pales Compared to Shot at Glory

Emerald Green 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Lightweight Offered for $575,000

Even as a die-hard enthusiast, it’s difficult to agree on which 911 is the definitive 911. There is, however, a consensus that the Neunelfer has to feature an air-cooled engine, be sporty, and preferably rare too. The Carrera RS 2.7 from the 1970s, therefore, is often considered as one of the most collectible Porsches out there. 13 photos



The Carrera RS 2.7 offered by Tomini Classics in Dubai is one of the most original cars in existence, and it shows only 1,400 kilometers on the odometer. That’s because this 911 has been treated to a nut-and-bolt restoration inside and out, topped by Emerald Green paint and yellow graphics for a beautiful contrast.



This fellow is also a Sport Lightweight specification, which shaves off 100 kilograms (220 pounds) from the Touring by using thinner steel panels and even thinner glass. As you’d expect from such a driving-centric



“Our example was originally built in February 1973 in Germany,” explains Tomini Classics, and “the first owner took delivery in Italy later that year and proceeded to enjoy it for the next twenty years, including in competition.” The car was imported to the United Kingdom in 1993, returned to Europe in 2003, and the current owner is responsible for restoring the Neunelfer at BALE Motorsport in Germany.



As the headline implies, this kind of car and restoration don't come cheap. The vendor is asking $575,000 or the equivalent to five all-new 911 Carrera Cabriolet models including destination charge. That's plenty of money, alright, but don't forget the Rennsport will always be a blue-chip collectible. Always!