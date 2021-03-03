1973 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45 Is a Perfect Match Between Original and Custom

March is Toyota Month here at autoevolution, our way to sing the unsung story of today’s most successful carmaker in the world. It is the perfect opportunity to bring to your attention the best of Toyota, old and new, stock or modified. And when talking about modified, you don’t get anything better than the Land Cruisers of old.
Entire businesses have been created based on the need to rework the carmaker’s iconic nameplate, and over the years, some incredible machines came out of the marriage between Japanese carmaking and American customizing. The FJ45 we have here is just the last in a very long line of such projects.
We found it sitting and waiting for a buyer to come along and bid for it during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, later this month. It is going with no reserve as the perfect match between original hardware and custom touches.
Unlike some other garages, the unnamed one that handled this build decided to keep a wealth of the original bits. The long bed truck still rocks the removable top and doors it came with from the factory, the interior layout it was born with, and, most importantly, the matching numbers engine Toyota rolled it off the line with back in 1973. It, obviously, has been restored and is linked to the car’s native 3-speed manual transmission.
As for the new bits the Land Cruiser received, we’re talking about a modern exhaust system, new front and rear differential seals, OEM axles, and OEM Toyota wheels. For the interior, the team designed a custom upholstery, and added an instrument cluster with mph readings.
Whoever snatches this Japanese truck will also be treated with the original Toyota tools and jack and with aftermarket fog lights.
Barrett-Jackson makes no estimate as to how much the truck is expected to fetch.
