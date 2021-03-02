autoevolution
Vortec-Powered 1976 Toyota FJ40 Looks Like It Knows No Natural Enemy

Over 9.5 million cars. That’s how many vehicles Toyota sold last year, thwarting all efforts from others to take away the crown of the world's best-selling carmaker. And those are just new models, as no one is looking at what happens on the pre-owned market in terms of customer interest.
That segment is also literally drowning in Toyota cars, even if most of these machines are not as high-profile as the ones coming from Ford, GM, or Stellantis. Just do a quick search, and you’ll be amazed at the number of results you get.

Most of these used cars come in stock form, as Toyotas are not exactly custom garage material. Except, perhaps, for the Land Cruisers of old, which keep popping up in modified form like there’s no tomorrow.

Toyota has been making Land Cruisers since forever, it seems. The first time such a model rolled off the lines was all the way back in 1951, and it is still made, though it lands on American shores as an SUV only. But there was a time when it was made as a truck as well, and those are like gold for the custom industry.

The latest one out in the open is this FJ40 from 1976. It’s literally new, with only a little over 1,000 miles (1,609 km) since build, and so fresh that we only have a limited amount of details on it, at least for now. But even so, it looks more than capable of holding its ground when faced with the likes of the new Bronco or the army of existing Wranglers.

The very capable-looking off-roader comes in Olive Drab Green over a black interior and sports a Dana 70 rear end, front and rear coilovers, and disc brakes front and rear. Most importantly, the engine bay no longer holds the powerplant Toyota initially placed in there, but a 5.3-liter Vortec tied to a 4-speed automatic transmission.

One last aspect about this we do know is the asking price. The Fj40 is selling on Streetside Classics for $61,995.

