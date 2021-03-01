1978 Toyota Land Cruiser Is a $195K Todd Snyder Special, Handled by FJ Company

55 Years Ago: the Oldsmobile Toronado Was the Opposite of a Pony Car

If you’re in the market for an old Toyota Land Cruiser customized to your preferences, then the FJ Company is one of the shops you can clearly turn to for assistance. The Florida-based garage has been at it since forever, it seems, and over the years, managed to earn the trust of people who are suckers for the Japanese nameplate. Like, for instance, menswear designer Todd Snyder. 17 photos



The 1978 Toyota Land Cruiser is presently Known for his work in men’s clothing, Snyder also became a figure of the automotive world after getting involved with the FJ Company back in 2016. The shop, which is presently selling tons of customized Land Cruisers, has a line of vehicles dedicated to the man, called the Todd Snyder Edition. The one you’re looking at in the gallery attached to this piece is the prototype that led to this line of SUVs and has been the designer’s personal ride for a while.What we have here is a build that is officially titled 1978 FJ43 Land Cruiser, and is the result of a complete restoration process that took about a year to complete.What came out at the other end of the process is a unique Japanese machine, powered by a 4.5-liter 1FZE-FE Toyota inline-6 engine linked to an automatic transmission and good for 240 horsepower and 285 lb-ft (386 Nm) of torque.The machine is unique in many ways, as even if it served as inspiration for the line that followed, it didn’t transfer all of its features on the production series. It comes in a Slate Gray paint inspired by Porsche, rocks a leather interior by Red Wing, and is equipped with air conditioning, a custom sound system, and digital instrumentation.The 1978 Toyota Land Cruiser is presently for sale , going for $195,000. That’s a tad cheaper than what the FJ Company offers as the Todd Snyder Edition, which starts at $215,000.

