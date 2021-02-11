1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45 Comes Fresh From Colombia to Wow Americans

The story of the Toyota Land Cruiser is a long and twisted one. Introduced by the Japanese in 1951, it is still in production today, but on the American market it is presently only available as an SUV – and it will be discontinued too in 2021. So people with love for vintage Land Cruisers, especially the ones coming in pickup truck guise, are only left with one choice: the pre-owned market.
Luckily, there is no shortage of truck Land Cruisers out there, and they seem to keep on coming. The one we have here, for instance, was imported from Colombia in January this year, after it was the subject of a ten-month restoration process that concluded in late 2020.
The truck spent most of its life in South America, where it was used by a “Colombian institution dedicated to studying the flora and fauna of Colombia's forests.” It was allegedly maintained by the Japanese carmaker itself there, before it went into an unnamed shop to be remade.
The truck was kept as close to its original self as possible, despite the fact some of the elements that went into remaking it are OEMs, and not the original hardware. That includes the new floors, new grille and new roof, but also the new seats for the interior.
The sheet metal of the truck was remade to its original specifications and wrapped in a color Toyota itself used back in the day. It’s called Rustic Green, and it is offset by the white top and grille.
The FJ45 rides on steel wheel shod in BF Goodrich tires. It gets its kicks from a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine and a four-speed manual transmission – both pieces of hardware are allegedly original to this particular truck.
Fresh on the American market, the Land Cruiser is for sale on Hemmings. The bidding ends in five days, and at the time of writing the highest someone is willing to offer is $29,250. The truck goes complete with an overseas title with U.S. Customs importation documents.
The truck spent most of its life in South America, where it was used by a “Colombian institution dedicated to studying the flora and fauna of Colombia's forests.” It was allegedly maintained by the Japanese carmaker itself there, before it went into an unnamed shop to be remade.
The truck was kept as close to its original self as possible, despite the fact some of the elements that went into remaking it are OEMs, and not the original hardware. That includes the new floors, new grille and new roof, but also the new seats for the interior.
The sheet metal of the truck was remade to its original specifications and wrapped in a color Toyota itself used back in the day. It’s called Rustic Green, and it is offset by the white top and grille.
The FJ45 rides on steel wheel shod in BF Goodrich tires. It gets its kicks from a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine and a four-speed manual transmission – both pieces of hardware are allegedly original to this particular truck.
Fresh on the American market, the Land Cruiser is for sale on Hemmings. The bidding ends in five days, and at the time of writing the highest someone is willing to offer is $29,250. The truck goes complete with an overseas title with U.S. Customs importation documents.