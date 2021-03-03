Monster 1972 Toyota FJ40 With Matching Trailer Can Roar Its LS1 Over Any Terrain

Novitec’s Refined McLaren 765LT Prides Itself With 844 HP, Rolls on Vossen Shoes

Because March is Toyota Month here at autoevolution, and despite just the two days that have passed since it began, we’ve already had our fill of Supras and Land Cruisers. But the thing with both these models is that no matter what one does to them, there’s always someone else doing something more. 29 photos



Well, here it is, a 1972 Toyota FJ40 riding on Raceline 17-inch beadlock wheels shod in massive, 49-inch Super Swamper tires from IROK. And not only that, but it is towing behind it an agro-style trailer that so happens to be equipped with the same wheel choice, for an even (and evil) look.



The blue machine, and its trailer, are covered with markings showing it was somehow involved with the Kansas City Royals, winners of the Major League Baseball World Series in 2015. “Somehow involved” means it was converted into this thing by one of the team’s biggest fans, a guy named Craig Rookstool, a.k.a. Moose Man.



And it looks nothing like a usual



The thing was propped on Dana 60 axles, locking differentials front and rear for hardcore off-roading, and an Atlas 2 speed transfer case. Under the hood you, won’t find the Land Cruiser's original engine, but an LS1 rated at 350 hp and running a Turbo 400 transmission.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.