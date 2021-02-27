Low Mileage, 1968 Ford F-100 Is an Affordable Zombie Special Truck

I have never really been a fan of zombie movies, but there are a few that have captured my attention. And one of those movies was "I Am Legend", featuring Will Smith. It didn't make sense for him to drive a 2007 Shelby GT500 in the movie, considering the situation, but it was a good marketing move for Ford.
Over the years people have discussed this subject over and over again. What kind of car would you want to drive in case of a zombie apocalypse, or any kind of apocalypse for that matter? It would have to be something sturdy, capable of going on and off-road, with enough space to carry supplies of any sort, and with a reliable engine. So we're thinking either a pick-up truck, an SUV, or some kind of off-road monster.
Whoever built this truck might have been a fan of the "Walking Dead". Although I've never actually followed the series myself, I can imagine that there was some sort of trigger that lead to him following this theme on the Ford F-100. This is a 1968 model, an early fifth-generation vehicle, and it comes with the biggest engine available for that series, a 390 cubic inch (6.4-liters) V8, which most people consider to be bulletproof thanks to its design.
This is mated to an NP430 4-Speed manual transmission, and the odometer only shows 10,501 miles (16,889 km), which means this should be good to go for at least another decade or so. The low mileage is because both the engine and transmission have been recently rebuilt. High compression pistons have been added to the mix, to give the old V8 some extra grunt. The list of modifications is quite extensive, and most of them seem to be carefully planned choices.
This truck also comes with a lift kit and brand new Nitto tires and American Racing Wheels. While the stainless steel Magnaflow mufflers might not be very helpful if you're trying to go by undetected, they're bound to provide a pleasant experience driving around in today's rather normal society. The former owner also considered the idea that you might be flooring this truck for extended periods, or at least until you run out of gas, so an aluminum radiator with dual electric fans was also brought into the equation.
The paint job on this truck looks quite interesting, and you get a sense of the "Zombie Special" theme right away. It is currently located in Sherman, Texas, and the asking price is quite decent, at just $22,999. Given the extensive range of modifications, there are few things you can do to make it better. Perhaps some bigger tires would do the job, and also an extra tank for gas to secure an increased range.
