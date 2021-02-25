1967 Chevrolet K20 in Hugger Orange Flexes Huge V8, Priced Short of 6 Figures

Have you ever had one of those days, when you're in such a bad mood, that nothing will quite do it for you? You end up going shopping, and the only thing you can do is complain about every single detail that doesn't fit your requirements. If you're having one of those days, and you happen to come across this 1967 Chevrolet K20 restomod, there's really only one thing that you might complain about: drum brakes.

80 photos