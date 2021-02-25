1967 Chevrolet K20 in Hugger Orange Flexes Huge V8, Priced Short of 6 Figures

Have you ever had one of those days, when you're in such a bad mood, that nothing will quite do it for you? You end up going shopping, and the only thing you can do is complain about every single detail that doesn't fit your requirements. If you're having one of those days, and you happen to come across this 1967 Chevrolet K20 restomod, there's really only one thing that you might complain about: drum brakes.
Other than that, this truck seems to have it all. Someone jokingly commented that "whoever built this truck deserves an Oscar". I'm quite sure he mixed up the categories, but he did get his point across. The simple fact that this late '60s Chevrolet has undergone a frame-off restoration should be enough to give you a hint on how good it actually is, even if you wouldn't be able to see the pictures provided by the seller.
Immaculate is the only word that can really describe it well, and everything from the Hugger Orange mixed with a touch of white painted body, to the Highlander Plaid interior to the oakwood bed, and the massive crate engine powering this beast makes for a sensational, classy mix of elements. On top of that, when's the last time you ever heard about anyone rolling around on custom one-off Billet Aluminium wheels?
The massive 502 cubic inches (8.2-liters) V8 crate engine should be good for a solid 461 horsepower and close to 560 lb-ft (759 Nm) of torque, which might make this truck a redoubtable adversary for most of its modern counterparts. It might not keep up with a Ram TRX, but then again, it doesn't have a supercharger to play with. Those billet wheels are wrapped in BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A tires, providing for a formidable stance and off-road capabilities.
50+ years old truck, but it looks like it just left the factory floor, and the Chrome bumpers front and rear play their role in that equation as well. As the seller points out, there's no hidden agenda here, this truck looks just as good underneath as it does on the surface. We dare not think about how much has been spent to bring this up to spec, and we can only imagine how happy the new owner will be.
Of course, the mechanical part of things hasn't been neglected, and the crate engine has been mated to a TH400 3-speed automatic transmission. The list doesn't stop here as this K20 features an Eaton Full Floater Rear Axle and a Dana 44 Front Axle, both with 4.11 gears. The odometer reads 76,683 miles (123,409 km), and the asking price is $99,900. That means you could be driving this back home even if you opt for 120 payments of $926, with 20% down.
Alongside a large gallery of detailed photos, the seller has also provided a short video of the truck, which only makes it more attractive. After a quick drive outside of their facility, they bring it back for closer inspection. After the truck is up on the elevator, we get another peek of the undercarriage. "Man it is pretty under here. Look at that gigantic exhaust, looks like sewer pipes coming out the back". Once again, that might not paint the prettiest picture, but the seller does get his point across.
