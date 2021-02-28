Ford Expedition "Tremor" Gets Rendered as 2-Door Baja SUV, But It Does Exist

Ford SUVs are quite civilized machines, often boasting car-like handling on the road, decent mileage, and comfort-oriented features. The 2021 Bronco is about to change all that, but it's possible to also turn something like the Expedition into an off-road adventure vehicle.
That's right, the Expedition, a big SUV with lots of room for people and carbon, not some short-wheelbase Bronco with tiny overhangs. If you've ever wondered what it would be like to have a Raptor-like family SUV, this comes pretty close. First, we'll draw your attention to the rendering recently posted by wb.artist20. Massive tires, a suspension lift, and roof lights all indicate a vehicle that's ready to go into the desert or is ready for extreme camping.
But he didn't perform that many changes, just the 2-door conversion to make it appear like a classic SUV. This style is a match for an earlier rendering where the new F-150 is converted into a Bronco Tremor, again shaped like retro 4x4 before four-door bodies became the norm.
But the vehicle itself is very real. The "Baja Forged Adventure" Expedition presented at quite a few shows in 2018, including SEMA. Unless we're mistaken Ford also had it on their stand. It's ready to take you far away from urban life with some extreme off-road mods, centered around suspension lift.
The coilover and sway bar kit makes room for some massive 35-inch tires on beadlock alloys. Both sets of bumpers have been chopped for off-roading, while a tubular flame and underbody protection are there for care-free off-roading. The roof is occupied by an APR tent with an aluminum awning, touring camp chains, and LED accessory lights. There's also a freezer somewhere on this bad boy, while the 3.5-liter EcoBoost breathes easier thanks to Borla cat-back exhaust. Oh, and it has this Lincoln Navigator for a brother.
