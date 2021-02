Ford Expedition "Tremor" Gets Rendered as 2-Door Baja SUV, But It Does Exist

SUV

That's right, the Expedition, a bigwith lots of room for people and carbon, not some short-wheelbase Bronco with tiny overhangs. If you've ever wondered what it would be like to have a Raptor-like family SUV, this comes pretty close. First, we'll draw your attention to the rendering recently posted by wb.artist20. Massive tires, a suspension lift, and roof lights all indicate a vehicle that's ready to go into the desert or is ready for extreme camping.But he didn't perform that many changes, just the 2-door conversion to make it appear like a classic SUV. This style is a match for an earlier rendering where the new F-150 is converted into a Bronco Tremor , again shaped like retro 4x4 before four-door bodies became the norm.But the vehicle itself is very real. The " Baja Forged Adventure " Expedition presented at quite a few shows in 2018, including SEMA. Unless we're mistaken Ford also had it on their stand. It's ready to take you far away from urban life with some extreme off-road mods, centered around suspension lift.The coilover and sway bar kit makes room for some massive 35-inch tires on beadlock alloys. Both sets of bumpers have been chopped for off-roading, while a tubular flame and underbody protection are there for care-free off-roading. The roof is occupied by an APR tent with an aluminum awning, touring camp chains, and LED accessory lights. There's also a freezer somewhere on this bad boy, while the 3.5-liter EcoBoost breathes easier thanks to Borla cat-back exhaust. Oh, and it has this Lincoln Navigator for a brother.