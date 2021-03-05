1.3 Million Miles Later, This 2013 Ford F-350 Still Has the Original Diesel V8

Offered between the 2009 and 2014 model years, the 12th-generation Ford F-Series can serve you well as long as you perform regular servicing and maintenance. Case in point: this Super Duty shows 999,999.9 miles on the clock and more than 1.3 million miles on the original engine.
That’s 2,092,147 kilometers if you prefer the metric system, but we need a benchmark to understand this distance a little better. The Moon is 384,400 kilometers or 238,855 miles away from the Earth, which means this F-350 has traveled the equivalent of two round trips, a one-way trip, and change.
It’s downright insane when you put it like that, but there’s more to this pickup than its Power Stroke V8. When the current owner acquired the F-350 at 98,000 miles (157,716 kilometers), the EGR cooler and diesel particulate filter were removed for the sake of improving efficiency and performance.
The 6.7-liter turbo diesel engine also had its transmission and transfer case replaced a month ago over concerns regarding the torque converter. Over the vehicle's life, a total of three turbochargers had to be replaced, and the fourth one isn’t doing too great either. Moving on to the driveline, the universal joints have been changed twice, and the hub lockouts thrice.
No fewer than 12 windshields, two sets of brakes, four alternators, four radiators, three sets of belts, and two batteries have been replaced thus far. That’s quite a list, and the servicing is worthy of your attention as well because the oil and filters are changed every 8,000 miles (12,875 kilometers). Oh, and by the way, the owner of this Lariat uses Lucas additive every oil change and Stanadyne additive on every single fill-up.
Last but certainly not least, have a guess how this heavy-duty pickup can get approximately 150,000 miles (241,401 kilometers) on a set of Michelin tires. The secret lies with how the workhorse is driven during gooseneck or bumper towing. More to the point, the owner doesn’t go over 30 miles per hour (48 kilometers per hour) uphill and 60 mph (96 kph) on the highway because higher speeds translate to bigger strains on the rubber.
