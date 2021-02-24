A BMW M3 Raptor Makes Sense if You Live in Stranger Things’ Upside Down Realm

The 2021 BMW M3 and the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor do have a few things in common, believe it or not. For starters, both are flagship derivatives, and both target buyers who value performance over anything else.
That’s where the comparison ends, though, not that we'd mind it if it resulted in a little digital wizardry. This image, courtesy of Superrenderscars, shows a BMW M3 wearing the brand-new Ford F-150 Raptor’s front end. Yes, the entire front, not just the grille and headlights, but also the bumper and the hood.
Let’s face it, it’s not a particularly flattering look for the G80 M3, regardless of how you might feel about its stock kidney grille, to begin with. As for the F-150 Raptor “face,” it might work on a four-door sedan, but it would have to be something larger than an M3, with a boxier design.
Now, if we also had to choose between a drivetrain with regards to these two models, it would probably be the one in the new M3. It’s a twin-turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder unit producing 473 hp (479 PS) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque in standard guise. You do get a little more muscle in the Competition variant though, rated at 503 hp (510 PS) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque.
The result is a 0-60 mph (96 kph) sprint time of just 4.1 seconds for the regular M3 and 3.8 seconds for the M3 Competition, the latter only being available with an automatic transmission because of its extra torque. You can also get the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system in the M3 Competition, which is rear-biased and features an Active M rear differential.
As for the new F-150 Raptor, it gets its power from an updated twin-turbo 3.5-liter Ecoboost V6, with roughly 450 hp (456 PS) and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque on tap. Talking about twin-turbo six-cylinder engines really makes us miss the days when the M3 came with a naturally aspirated V8.
What we wouldn’t necessarily miss is the new M3’s large kidney grille if, for some reason, BMW decided to do a 180 and revert to a more sensible design.
Let’s face it, it’s not a particularly flattering look for the G80 M3, regardless of how you might feel about its stock kidney grille, to begin with. As for the F-150 Raptor “face,” it might work on a four-door sedan, but it would have to be something larger than an M3, with a boxier design.
Now, if we also had to choose between a drivetrain with regards to these two models, it would probably be the one in the new M3. It’s a twin-turbo 3.0-liter six-cylinder unit producing 473 hp (479 PS) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque in standard guise. You do get a little more muscle in the Competition variant though, rated at 503 hp (510 PS) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque.
The result is a 0-60 mph (96 kph) sprint time of just 4.1 seconds for the regular M3 and 3.8 seconds for the M3 Competition, the latter only being available with an automatic transmission because of its extra torque. You can also get the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system in the M3 Competition, which is rear-biased and features an Active M rear differential.
As for the new F-150 Raptor, it gets its power from an updated twin-turbo 3.5-liter Ecoboost V6, with roughly 450 hp (456 PS) and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque on tap. Talking about twin-turbo six-cylinder engines really makes us miss the days when the M3 came with a naturally aspirated V8.
What we wouldn’t necessarily miss is the new M3’s large kidney grille if, for some reason, BMW decided to do a 180 and revert to a more sensible design.