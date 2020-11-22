Watch the Stig Drift a BMW M3 E92 GTS Round a Public Road

Drifting has become really huge over the past decade and by the looks of it, the Stig is a big fan of going sideways as well. So his new show involves the producers just throwing fast cars his way, as he proceeds to shred the rear tyres like there's no tomorrow.
Over the past few decades that we've known about the existence of the Stig, there have always been rumours as to who's actually hiding behind the helmet, and we've even gotten a glimpse or two at some of the drivers posing as the fabled steering wheel handling creature. Even Michael Schumacher has taken up the role, albeit just to drive his own Ferrari Enzo FXX.
One of the fans jokingly mentioned that this new Stig is most likely "Chris Harris with a few pints in him," and that wouldn't come as a surprise, as we've oven seen Chris sliding around in even crazier cars than the BMW M3 GTS.
But back to the video at hand, the BMW M3 GTS is what many BMW enthusiasts would call the most special of all M3s ever to be built, and if you'll look at the price tag - which can go as high up as $200,000 - you might actually agree with said enthusiasts.
The E92 generation of the M3 was the only one to ever come with a V8 engine, as just after this experiment BMW has reverted to the use of an inline 6, albeit turbocharged, as opposed to the older E46 generation. The standard car made use of a 4.0-liter engine, pushing roughly 420 horsepower to the rear wheels, which made for a solid package considering the car weighed in between 3500 to 4000 lbs.
But with the GTS version BMW spiced things up a bit, and with a slight increase in engine displacement, up to 4.4 litres, the power also went up to about 450 hp. Mix that with a weight loss of nearly 300 lbs, revised suspension, upgraded brakes and adjustable aerodynamics, and you might suddenly feel the urge to get behind the wheel of one.
And even though the car is fitted with a 7 speed, dual-clutch, M-DCT type gearbox, the Stig seems to be enjoying himself quite a bit, taking it sideways across some British back roads.
