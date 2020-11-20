A Complete Guide to the M Performance Parts for the 2021 M3 and M4

For the latest generation, BMW decided to take its two most popular models and completely make them controversial by fitting two awfully large front grilles. To compensate, BMW now offers a wide range of exclusive performance parts for the upcoming M3 and M4 models, but is it enough?
Two months have passed since the Bavarian carmaker announced the new M3 and M4 and most fans of the brand (myself included) are still struggling to accept that the beaver-faced cars are a reality and will hit the streets next year.
Examining the M Performance Parts for the two models I was hoping to find a front bumper with normal grilles, but the first item I saw on the list was a set of carbon fiber kidney grilles that will surely be popular. They are part of a comprehensive list of high-quality components largely handmade from the same material.
The highlight of this list is the M Performance rear wing, which enhances the car's aerodynamics and noticeably improves handling.
A discrete and beautifully designed rear spoiler is also available as an alternative, but owners can fit both to complement the arguably distasteful design of the kidney grilles.
To further improve aerodynamics, the rear also gets a diffuser and a pair of winglets, while the front bumper can be fitted with a pair of aero flicks and a spoiler attachment that increases its rigidity.
Connecting the front and rear aero upgrades are two gorgeous M Performance side skirts that complete the race-oriented look of the cars. To shave off even more weight, carbon fiber mirror caps, air breathers, and a very race-looking fuel cap are also available.
The two models are amazingly designed when viewed from the back and that is perfectly enhanced by the M Performance exhaust system. It features optimized routing and amplifies the already sublime sound of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo S58 inline-six.
To drastically improve handling, M Performance offers a coilover suspension kit that was developed on the world’s most famous and demanding racetracks.
This state-of-the-art double-adjustable system lowers the two high-performance cars between 5 and 20 millimeters.
The standard wheels of the new models are amazing, but the optional 20"/21" M Performance forged wheels manage to outshine them.
Available in Frozen Gold and Jet-Black matt, the cross-spoke 1000 M wheels are a modern interpretation of classic spoked ones and the three-dimensional design is a work of art.
For those that need smaller wheels for the track, 19"/20" 963 M forged wheels are also available in Frozen Gunmetal Grey. Owners can also enhance the interior design of the new M cars with quality carbon fiber door sill trims, gearshift paddles, and trim panels.
To finish it off, M Performance logos for LED door projectors are available and even the key can be fitted with a skillfully crafted case made from Alcantara that features a carbon fiber M Performance logo.
The new M3 and M4 are set to be released in the first half of 2021 and the new generation marks the arrival of an M3 Wagon (officially called Touring) which will be released a few months after the sedan.
