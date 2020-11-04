2021 BMW M3 Starts Production, Coming in Spring Next Year

It’s been nearly two months since German carmaker BMW pulled the wraps off the new variants of the M3 and M, and production has already started at the Bavarian facility in Munich. Granted, just for the M3 for now, as the M4’s assembly was relocated to Dingolfing, and so far we’ve heard nothing from there.
The Munich factory is the same place where the entire 3 Series is made, and whereas most of the cars in the family are already on the roads, the M3 (and M4) won’t arrive in customer hands sooner that March 2021.
“We are very pleased to be producing the new BMW M3 at our parent plant going forward,” said in a statement announcing the start of production Plant Director Robert Engelhorn. “It’s such an iconic car and has many fans among our team at the plant, me included.”
These two new generation high-performance cars are powered by the same six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo, which can be paired to a 6-speed manual transmission, something that is according to BMW a “unique option in the segment.” An optional 8-speed M Steptronic transmission is also available.
Depending on the variant of car chosen (aside from the regular guises, there are also Competition models, as usual when it comes to Bimmers) power is rated between 480 and 510 hp, while torque tops at 650 Nm.
The powerplant and all the other hardware fitted inside the new M3 allows it to reach 62 mph in 4.2 seconds (3.9 for the Competition) - these exact same figures apply to the M4 and its Competition sibling.
Most importantly, as of the summer of 2021, both the M3 and the M4 will be offered with an all-wheel drive system, something the two Bimmers have never been gifted with before.
Pricing for the M3 has not yet been announced by the Germans.
“We are very pleased to be producing the new BMW M3 at our parent plant going forward,” said in a statement announcing the start of production Plant Director Robert Engelhorn. “It’s such an iconic car and has many fans among our team at the plant, me included.”
These two new generation high-performance cars are powered by the same six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo, which can be paired to a 6-speed manual transmission, something that is according to BMW a “unique option in the segment.” An optional 8-speed M Steptronic transmission is also available.
Depending on the variant of car chosen (aside from the regular guises, there are also Competition models, as usual when it comes to Bimmers) power is rated between 480 and 510 hp, while torque tops at 650 Nm.
The powerplant and all the other hardware fitted inside the new M3 allows it to reach 62 mph in 4.2 seconds (3.9 for the Competition) - these exact same figures apply to the M4 and its Competition sibling.
Most importantly, as of the summer of 2021, both the M3 and the M4 will be offered with an all-wheel drive system, something the two Bimmers have never been gifted with before.
Pricing for the M3 has not yet been announced by the Germans.