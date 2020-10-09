2021 BMW M4 Chasing 2021 M3 in European Port Looks Like Video Game Cinematic

Maybe it’s been long enough since the reveal for all of us to get to terms with the ridiculously oversized kidney grilles on the new M3 and M4 Bimmers. But it definitely wasn’t long enough to see them go head to head on the road. That’s because it won’t be until early 2021 that these two monsters will get to be paired with their buyers.
But BMW, being the one that makes them, has access to both plenty of road-ready Ms, and talented drivers to put them to the test. The perfect recipe for a good video, and here it is.
Two drivers, one M3, one M4, and a bunch of cameramen met in the Slovenian port of Koper to shoot what looks a lot like a racing video game cinematic. It’s fun, it’s fast, and for the time being it is the only such clip showing the two high-performance sports cars doing what they were meant to do.
The clip also goes to prove that the M4 is faster, but the M3 more fun – at least that’s what BMW's drivers say at the end, because on paper, they’re both virtually the same. And both still look just as strange as they did when we first seen them, with those massive twin nostrils with no plates up front...
The new generation of these two high-performers is powered by the same six-cylinder in-line with M TwinPower Turbo. Depending on the variant of car chosen (aside from the regular variants, there are also Competition models thrown into the mix) power is rated between 480 and 510 hp and up to 650 Nm of torque.
With these powerplants under the hood, the acceleration figures remain as impressive as ever. The M3 reaches 62 mph in 4.2 seconds (3.9 for the Competition), and these exact same figure apply to the M4 and its Competition sibling.
Two drivers, one M3, one M4, and a bunch of cameramen met in the Slovenian port of Koper to shoot what looks a lot like a racing video game cinematic. It’s fun, it’s fast, and for the time being it is the only such clip showing the two high-performance sports cars doing what they were meant to do.
The clip also goes to prove that the M4 is faster, but the M3 more fun – at least that’s what BMW's drivers say at the end, because on paper, they’re both virtually the same. And both still look just as strange as they did when we first seen them, with those massive twin nostrils with no plates up front...
The new generation of these two high-performers is powered by the same six-cylinder in-line with M TwinPower Turbo. Depending on the variant of car chosen (aside from the regular variants, there are also Competition models thrown into the mix) power is rated between 480 and 510 hp and up to 650 Nm of torque.
With these powerplants under the hood, the acceleration figures remain as impressive as ever. The M3 reaches 62 mph in 4.2 seconds (3.9 for the Competition), and these exact same figure apply to the M4 and its Competition sibling.