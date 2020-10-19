A German Tuner Is Designing Smaller Kidney Grilles for the BMW M3 and M4

If you like tuning, you have definitely heard about Prior Design. Specialized in widebody kits and fancy wheels, the German company has also taken upon itself to improve the kidney grilles of the M3 and M4.
Introduced by the G22 generation of the 4 Series, the polarizing design has been blasted by the likes of Frank Stephenson. You know, the guy who penned the first X5 as well as the Ferrari F430 and McLaren P1 hypercar.
Not that long ago, BMW design chief Domagoj Dukec defended the snout in a rather controversial way. “In this business, you can’t listen to social media reactions. It won’t help you.” The joke appears to be on him, though.
In addition to Stephenson and countless other BMW fans (including me), Prior Design agrees that something has to be changed. A spokesperson said that “we're probably going to release this bumper for sale in the future.”
According to The Drive, the spokesperson has also let it slip that “the feedback regarding this design was very positive.” It remains to be seen, however, which of the two bumpers in the following video will be produced.
Taking a look at the comments on YouTube, it’s pretty obvious that BMW wasn’t right about those kidneys. “Your version is 1,000,000,000 times more beautiful than the original,” said Tom Archer. “As expected, aftermarket companies are going to profit hugely off the M3 and M4,” wrote DeeJay.
The Bavarian automaker isn’t the only one to have been criticized over a poor styling decision. Remember the mid-cycle refresh of the Camaro SS? The golden bowtie redesigned the front bumper after only one year because “customers spoke, and we listened." As a result, the 2020 model switched to the Shock design study's front bumper and a crisis has been averted.
