2020 Chevrolet Camaro SS Gets Shock Look, LT1 Joins the Range as LT- SS Blend

With no new models planned in the coming months for the Camaro, American carmaker Chevrolet announced on Thursday the few modifications it will be making to the range as a means to give a car a competitive edge for the 2020 model year.

“Customers spoke, and we listened,” said in a statement Steve Majoros, Chevrolet director of marketing. “The overwhelmingly positive reaction to the Shock’s stylized design helped prompt its transition from concept to production.”



Also new to the Camaro range this year is the LT1, a model that takes elements from the LT, more precisely the 1LT trim, and mixes them up with ones belonging to the SS.



The LT1 is powered by a V8 engine that develops 455 hp and will be offered in pair with either a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional 10-speed automatic.



Envisioned for both the coupe and convertible body styles, the LT1 features LT styling with the SS vented hood, LT1 fender badges and black bowtie emblems, and SS style wheels. Chevy plans to sell the new model starting from $34,995.



Chevy will make some changes for the rest of the Camaro lineup as well. The V6 engine in the LT, for instance, will be paired to a new 10-speed automatic transmission, and Recaro seats will also be made available for this model.



