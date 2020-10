BMW Joins Expanding List of Automakers Recalling Electrified Cars Over Fire Risk

kWh

Ford’s Kuga just reached its third generation and one of its most enticing versions is the plug-in hybrid, offering 225 ps (222 hp) and a 14.4-battery pack that enables an estimatedrange between 34 and 37 miles (55 / 60 km). But it’s also prone to “new technology” issues , it seems – and the Old Continent has around 27k units to be recalled.Hyundai’s Kona Electric is also on the recall list , apparently, after a steady influx of problems have been documented since its launch in 2018. According to the latest intel, there’s no less than 77k vehicles that need a quick fix across the world.According to kfz-betrieb.vogel.de (source is in German), BMW is set to join the expanding roster of carmakers that will recall some of its electrified vehicles because of increased fire risk for its plug-in hybrid () models. The report talks about a figure close to Ford’s, with 26,700 cars affected on a global level, of which around a third have already been delivered.If the German premium automaker encounters major problems with its battery cells in the affected models (X1, X2, X3, X5, 2 Series Active Tourer, 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, i8 Coupé and Roadster, and the MINI Countryman) it could potentially spell trouble for its expanding electrified strategy.BMW is currently preparing for the rollout of its fifth-generation electrification tech and is also getting ready to deliver the first examples of its first own-brand fully electric model, the iX3. Fortunately, according to a company spokesperson, there’s an incoming fix that might resolve the matter for all affected vehicles before the end of the month.