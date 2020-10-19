Honda Civic Sedan Impersonates Type R Hot Hatch, Fails Badly

The Honda Civic sedan is many things, including affordable and safe. However, it is not a hot hatch, and that seems to have infuriated one particular owner, who decided to bolt on every fake piece of plastic imaginable and create his own version. That or he just did it for the memes.
You've got to feel a little sad for the normal Civic sedan. Honda tries really hard to make one of the nicest cheap cars on the market, one which almost constantly sets the benchmark for handling in its class. However, it's often abused, badly maintained, and sometimes even covered in dirt in the case of some rentals we've seen.
You can't accuse the owner of this Civic of not loving his car, just that his efforts were a little... misplaced. It's like trying to play fetch with a goldfish when you actually want a puppy.
The following car was posted to Reddit after being photographed at the Six Flags amusement park in New Jersey. It's very attention-grabbing, but for the wrong reasons.
Numerous accessories have been bolted onto the Civic sedan to make it resemble the much sportier, more powerful Type R hot hatch. For example, the rear sports the trademark giant bolt-on wing, plus a trunk spoiler for good measure. And on the back of the roof, we have the aero elements which were supposed to streamline the airflow at high speed.
Extra pieces of trim have been added to both bumpers, but they don't mirror the look of the Type R, which has large, fake plastic grilles at the front and rear. Instead, we see that the hood has been fitted with fake vents and a scoop, and the bumper sports a diffuser.
Between the red Honda badges, the car door shades, shades, this actually looks like a Japanese accessory/tuning job. Speaking of which, while Honda doesn't make a Civic Type R sedan, there was one in the FD2 era (the late 2000s). Its Mugen enhancements were rather spicy.
