Sinroja Motorcycles Remind Us They’re Pros with This Custom BMW R80/7

This, right here, is English craftmanship at its finest!



Ever since its foundation, the British firm amassed an extensive selection of unique masterpieces that’ll make you weak at the knees. As of 2019, Sinroja and his crew embarked on a spectacular custom venture, based on



The donor is powered by a four-stroke boxer-twin engine, with two valves per cylinder head and a generous displacement of 797cc. At around 6,500 revs, this nasty animal will deliver up to 50 hp, along with 43 pound-feet (58 Nm) of twisting force at 4,000 rpm. A five-speed gearbox is tasked with allowing the mill’s power to reach a shaft final drive.



As to Sinroja Motorcycles’ one-off entity, the Brits began by stripping the bike naked of its stock bodywork, except for the gas tank. R80/7’s aging hoops were removed to make room for a pair of fresh counterparts, finished in satin black.



The team rebuilt its forks and installed an aftermarket subframe from Vonzetti’s catalog, which supports a retro-style leather saddle and an LED taillight unit. This new subframe rests on a set of Hagon shock absorbers that’ll handle rear suspension duties with ease.



In terms of electrics, R80/7 was completely rewired by the pros over at Towzatronics. While they were at it, the electrical specialists equipped a Motogadget speedometer and a 7-inch (178 mm) Reno headlight module. You will find clip-on handlebars and Tarozzi rear-mounted foot pegs that round out the revised riding stance.



Lastly, the monstrous boxer-twin powerplant received high compression pistons, increasing its displacement all the way up to 1,000cc. To top it all off, a stainless-steel two-into-two exhaust system with reverse megaphone muffles was also added.



