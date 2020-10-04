autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Tesla Month
Car reviews:
 

E30 BMW M3 Gets 2021 M3 "Nose Job", Looks Hilarious

4 Oct 2020, 11:18 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Renderings
The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 have to be the most debated performance cars released this year. And, regardless of what we might feel, it can be quite difficult to argue against the super-sized kidney grille of the pair. So, how about joining what you can't beat, at least as an imagination exercise? This is precisely what we have in these renderings.
7 photos
E30 M3 with Huge 2021 M3 grille (rendering)E36 M3 with Huge 2021 M3 grille (rendering)E46 M3 with Huge 2021 M3 grille (rendering)E46 M3 with Huge 2021 M3 grille (rendering)F82 M4 with Huge 2021 M4 grille (rendering)G82 BMW M4
Why is it difficult to point one's finger at the front end of the new M3 and M4? Well, for one thing, the Bavarian automotive producer will tell you it has dipped into its past to come up with the styling, with the 328 sportscar of the late 1930s being perhaps one of the sources of inspiration. As such, the pixel portraits we have here try to go with the (air) flow, picturing this sort of elongated grille on all the previous incarnations of the M4/M3.

So, if you use the swipe feature of the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, you'll notice how this sort of front end design looks on the F82 M4, the E92 M3, the E46 M3, the E36 M3 and, of course, the original E30 M3 - we can thank digital label Sugarchow for the work.

Much to nobody's surprise, a real-life implementation of such a stunt could look different. However, it's worth noting the label has worked to adapt the concept to the styling language of each generation.

As always, the market has the final say about a topic of this kind. And it all means we'll have to wait until early next year, when customer deliveries of the performance duo are set to kick off.

While we're at it, we have to mention that the Internet may have come up with tons of renderings showing the kidney grille of the Bavarian duo, but we have yet to see such a pixel work build on the M Performance Parts exhaust for the German machines. You know, the hardware that looks a bit like an upside down VGA port.

speed shot 2021 BMW M3 f82 m4 huge grille e30 m3 huge grille e92 m3 huge grille e36 m3 huge grille rendering
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day