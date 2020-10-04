E30 BMW M3 Gets 2021 M3 "Nose Job", Looks Hilarious

The 2021 BMW M3 and M4 have to be the most debated performance cars released this year. And, regardless of what we might feel, it can be quite difficult to argue against the super-sized kidney grille of the pair. So, how about joining what you can't beat, at least as an imagination exercise? This is precisely what we have in these renderings.
Why is it difficult to point one's finger at the front end of the new M3 and M4? Well, for one thing, the Bavarian automotive producer will tell you it has dipped into its past to come up with the styling, with the 328 sportscar of the late 1930s being perhaps one of the sources of inspiration. As such, the pixel portraits we have here try to go with the (air) flow, picturing this sort of elongated grille on all the previous incarnations of the M4/M3.
So, if you use the swipe feature of the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, you'll notice how this sort of front end design looks on the F82 M4, the E92 M3, the E46 M3, the E36 M3 and, of course, the original E30 M3 - we can thank digital label Sugarchow for the work.
Much to nobody's surprise, a real-life implementation of such a stunt could look different. However, it's worth noting the label has worked to adapt the concept to the styling language of each generation.
As always, the market has the final say about a topic of this kind. And it all means we'll have to wait until early next year, when customer deliveries of the performance duo are set to kick off.
While we're at it, we have to mention that the Internet may have come up with tons of renderings showing the kidney grille of the Bavarian duo, but we have yet to see such a pixel work build on the M Performance Parts exhaust for the German machines. You know, the hardware that looks a bit like an upside down VGA port.
So, if you use the swipe feature of the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, you'll notice how this sort of front end design looks on the F82 M4, the E92 M3, the E46 M3, the E36 M3 and, of course, the original E30 M3 - we can thank digital label Sugarchow for the work.
Much to nobody's surprise, a real-life implementation of such a stunt could look different. However, it's worth noting the label has worked to adapt the concept to the styling language of each generation.
As always, the market has the final say about a topic of this kind. And it all means we'll have to wait until early next year, when customer deliveries of the performance duo are set to kick off.
While we're at it, we have to mention that the Internet may have come up with tons of renderings showing the kidney grille of the Bavarian duo, but we have yet to see such a pixel work build on the M Performance Parts exhaust for the German machines. You know, the hardware that looks a bit like an upside down VGA port.