New BMW R 1250 GS Revealed with Improvements, Adventure Version Included

BMW Motorrad likes to call the R 1250 GS and its Adventure variant the “world's most popular touring enduros.” Part of a family that in 2020 is celebrating its 40th anniversary, the two models got a new model year revision last week, shortly after the same thing was announced for the G 310 GS.
Just as in the case of the 310, the changes for the two bikes are not very extensive, but they should be effective in keeping the bar up for the range and draw in more customers.
The most important aspect of the bikes, the engine, remains the same one used until now. We’re talking about a two-cylinder boxer engine with a displacement of 1,254cc. The powerplant is rated at 136 hp at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm.
The new features envisioned by Motorrad for the range include the now standard Pro riding modes feature with an extra mode, Eco, designed for “particularly economical driving.”
BMW’s Integral ABS Pro is also offered as standard, there’s a new headlight with swivel function included, as are heated seats for the rider and passenger. Also standard are Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), USB sockets, and a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display.
“Inspiring performance, an impressive range of equipment, an incomparable riding experience and an almost unshakable confidence of GS customers in their motorcycles contribute significantly to the success of the BMW Motorrad brand,” said in a statement Patrick Gürlich, Project Manager, and Reiner Fings, Product Manager
“That was an incentive and at the same time an obligation with the new R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure.”
BMW did not announce for now the availability or any price changes for the R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure. You can find all the details as released by the bike maker in the press release section below.
