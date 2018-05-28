BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento Bonds Sport and Touring in New Adventure Model

It’s pronounced “nove cento,” BMW’s Motorrad division says, and it is a new Adventure Sport model presented this past weekend at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

22 photos



Overall, the 9cento is supposed to be a mix between the sport and touring attributes of a bike. It even features a clip-on double case which can be hooked into the rear carrier or not, depending on the mood and the needs of the rider.



Targeted at the mid-range segment, the motorcycle shows a sporty configuration with lots of volume near the front wheel and a short high rear.



The aggressive look of the concept is enhanced by the fairing, fuel tank, and frame, all of which point towards the front of the bike, in the direction of travel.



The suspension has been designed with touring in mind, with the long spring travel contributing to the smoothness of the ride. BMW says the use of CFRP fleece on the frame triangle reduces the bike's overall weight.



To go with the concept, Motorrad has also created two motorcycling jackets, each created for one of the two different uses of the bike.



The sporty version features striking coloring in black, blue and white, with prominent 3D-printed protectors integrated into the shoulders. The second, meant for Touring, comes in light grey.



"We've created a bike that combines the appropriate power with reliable sports touring properties and above all lots of riding fun, so it's an attractive overall package,” said in a statement Edgar Heinrich, BMW Motorrad head of design.



“It brings together the best of the sports, adventure and touring segments to produce an exciting concept – in a class which has not seen this kind of model from BMW before.”



Full details, as released by The motorcycle has been built according to the Germans as a smart concept for the future. Unfortunately, no details about the engine powering the bike have been released.Overall, the 9cento is supposed to be a mix between the sport and touring attributes of a bike. It even features a clip-on double case which can be hooked into the rear carrier or not, depending on the mood and the needs of the rider.Targeted at the mid-range segment, the motorcycle shows a sporty configuration with lots of volume near the front wheel and a short high rear.The aggressive look of the concept is enhanced by the fairing, fuel tank, and frame, all of which point towards the front of the bike, in the direction of travel.The suspension has been designed with touring in mind, with the long spring travel contributing to the smoothness of the ride. BMW says the use of CFRP fleece on the frame triangle reduces the bike's overall weight.To go with the concept, Motorrad has also created two motorcycling jackets, each created for one of the two different uses of the bike.The sporty version features striking coloring in black, blue and white, with prominent 3D-printed protectors integrated into the shoulders. The second, meant for Touring, comes in light grey."We've created a bike that combines the appropriate power with reliable sports touring properties and above all lots of riding fun, so it's an attractive overall package,” said in a statement Edgar Heinrich, BMW Motorrad head of design.“It brings together the best of the sports, adventure and touring segments to produce an exciting concept – in a class which has not seen this kind of model from BMW before.”Full details, as released by BMW Motorrad , are included in the document attached below.