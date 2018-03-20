autoevolution
BMW Revives the Motorrad BoxerCup in 2018

20 Mar 2018
by
Auto Motorsport
The amateur moto racing world is getting a new series this year, as BMW announced it would revive the Motorrad BoxerCup starting this summer.
Originally held between 2001 and 2004, the Cup features identical BMW R nineT Racer bikes that have been modified for racing. All bikes are powered by air or oil-cooled 1,170cc boxer engines, developing 110 horsepower.

Being a dedicated competition, the bikes taking part will have to be created equal, only the riders being able to determine the outcome of the race. Aside from the same engines, the nineTs will use identical Wilbers-sourced front forks, dampers and cylinder head covers.

The engine spoilers and rear panels will be provided by Ilmberger, while sports shocks and titanium manifold will come from Akrapovi . BMW Motorrad will provide the ABS with racing software, and Brembo will take care of the brake pads.

All the modifications to the bikes will be made by BMW, who will not allow any other changes than the ones it approves. No tuning of any kind will be allowed.

The competition can be entered by all riders over 18 years of age with a valid national B license, or a comparable license from the International Motorcycling Federation. This season, BMW will allow for only 30 entries.

To be able to participate riders will also have to buy the bikes they will race. Renting is also an option, for those who don’t want to wreck the bikes they own during the races.

The season opener for the competition is to be held on June 23 at the Sachsenring. The entire season will be comprised of six races, with the finale scheduled for September 29 in Hockenheim.

“A level playing field with identical machines meeting style and individuality,” said Henning Putzke, the head of BMW Motorrad Germany.

“We are looking forward to bringing the BMW Motorrad BoxerCup back to life with the BMW R nineT Racer, and to thrilling the crowds at the racetracks with that emotional Boxer engine.”
