autoevolution
 

NASA Exoplanet Travel Bureau Offers Tours of Six Planets

28 May 2018, 7:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Space Junk
Not so long humanity started looking for Earth-like planets in the far reaches of space. To date, there are a few thousand exoplanets discovered by various means, all so far out it's impossible to visit physically.
5 photos
Falcon 9 launchFalcon 9 launchFalcon 9 launchFalcon 9 launch
NASA, the world’s leading space agency, has a fix for that: the Exoplanet Travel Bureau. Not actually a bureau, and not actually offering trips, but the next best thing to both, given our current state of technical proficiency.

The thing with exoplanets is that we can only detect them, but we have no means of actually seeing them as say astronauts see the Earth from space. But, using an artist's impression based on the limited data that is available, NASA was capable of rendering in 360-degree surface visualization six of the planets it discovered over the years with the help of the Kepler telescope.

The six planets are Trappist-1e, Kepler-16b, Kepler-186f, PSO J318.5-22, HD 40307g and 51 Pegasi B, the first exoplanet to be discovered orbiting a main-sequence star. Trappist-1e is the latest addition to the roster of planets available for exploration through NASA’s tool.

“We have limited knowledge about what these distant worlds are really like, but these surface visualizations allow us to imagine some of the possibilities," said Martin Still, program scientist at NASA’s new planet-hunting project.

"Current and future NASA missions, including TESS and the James Webb Space Telescope, will find the nearest exoplanets to our solar system and characterize their atmospheres, bridging the gap between speculation and what's really out there."

All the planets can be viewed – some degree of interaction is also permitted – on both desktop and mobile devices, at the following link. Mock posters from the make-believe travel agency are also available for download.

The website was created by NASA with the help of the Exoplanet Exploration Program communications team and program chief scientists.
NASA exoplanet nasa exoplanet travel bureau kepler
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the European eCall Emergency System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Latest car models:
CITROEN C5 AircrossCITROEN C5 Aircross Large SUVFIAT Fullback Double CabFIAT Fullback Double Cab Heavy Duty PickupFIAT Fullback CrossFIAT Fullback Cross Fullsize PickupFIAT Fullback Extended CabFIAT Fullback Extended Cab Fullsize PickupKIA SportageKIA Sportage Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 