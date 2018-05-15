autoevolution
 

BMW Cars Turn First Responders for RETTmobil 2018

15 May 2018, 14:13 UTC ·
by
A special motoring event dedicated to emergency and rescue services will take place starting May 16 in Fulda, Germany. The show has been for years one of choice for BMW to present vehicles colored in the bright colors of first responders services.
This year, BMW will be showing to the over 25,000 visitors expected to attend six purpose-built vehicles for fire services, emergency physicians, and the police. And among them will be a motorcycle as well. 

Leading the pack of Bimmers is the BMW X3 xDrive20d posing as a fire service command vehicle. To be up for the task, it has been fitted with a wide range of tools, starting with the roof-mounted special signal system and ending with the two 12 volt DIN power outlets in the luggage compartment.

Medical emergencies are handled by the BMW X3 xDrive20d equipped for physicians. To make itself visible in traffic, the model uses a  removable omnidirectional beacon with socket hinge and two blue flashers at the front and rear.

Also for emergency physicians is the BMW 220d xDrive Gran Tourer, which also doubles as an ambulance.

An X1 xDrive20d can be used for operations management. It can act as a command post for a variety of first responders units.

For the police, the carmaker decided a BMW-branded car is too much work and too littlee fun. So they offer a MINI John Cooper Works instead, to increase the police’s acceptance by the public, BMW says.

The last of the pack is the BMW F 750 GS from Motorrad. For it to be able to reach scenes of disaster in time, it is fitted with a light system and a siren controlled via the control panel positioned directly next to the grips.

Full details on the vehicles to be presented by BMW at RETTmobil can be found in the document attached below.
