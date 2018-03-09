BMW Motorrad Presents Refreshed F Series GS Models

ABS

ASC

The 2018 series, embodied by the F 750 GS and F 850 GS, will use new 2-cylinder in-line engines, created to provide an increase in both power and torque. The 853 cc units fitted on the motorcycles have a power output of 57 kW (77 hp) at 7,500 rpm in the 750 GS, and 70 kW (95 hp) at 8,250 rpm in the 850 GS.As with any motorcycle, the sound made by the two-wheeled machines is very important. BMW promises “a powerful and emotionally appealing sound” thanks to the use of a crankshaft with a 90 degree journal offset and a 270/450 degree firing interval.Aside for the new engines, the revised F series uses a new steel bridge frame, with the fuel tank placed as usual between the seat bench and the steering head. There is also a new telescopic fork and a swinging arm with central spring strut to allow for more sensitive response.As standard, the new F Series will be offered, with several safety features, includingand Rain and Road riding modes. Optionally, riders can choose electronic suspension adjustment and multi-functional instrument cluster and 6.5 inch full-color TFT display.“The F 750 GS is designed for all riders who prefer the sensation and conceptual design of a travel enduro in combination with a low seat height, copious power availability, high cost-effectiveness, and powerful all-round qualities,” says BMW.“Opposite this is the new F 850 GS, which besides offering more power and torque, features even more distinctive touring characteristics coupled with supreme off road ability.”Prices or availability for the new F series models have not been announced.