New BMW G 310 GS Revealed with Minor Yet Effective Changes

German bike maker BMW joined the under 500cc bike segment four years ago, when it launched the G 310 GS. Powered by a single-cylinder engine with just the right amount of power to be alluring for beginners, the bike enjoyed big enough levels of success to make room for a new iteration.
In an industry that is more attentive to Harley leaving India or Triumph getting ready to unleash a new Triple, BMW comes to the table with a slightly revised 310 GS, hoping to draw the same amount of interest.
But we’ll start with the thing that has not changed on the motorcycle, and that is its engine. We’re talking about a 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder powerplant sporting four valves, two overhead camshafts and electronic fuel injection. Power rating also remains the same as before, namely 34 hp at 9,500 rpm, and a maximum of 28 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm.
The new version of the bike does however come with a few novelties. First, the GS gets an electronic throttle grip that should offer more sensitive response. There’s a new self-boosting anti-hopping clutch, and four-stage adjustments for the clutch and handbrake levers.
BMW tweaked the visuals of the bike a bit as well. There are now three color variants of the BMW G 310 GS, sharing between them the covers for the engine housing for the alternator, clutch and water pump, which are now painted in metallic titanium grey.
For those going for a more badass look, the 310 also comes in Rallye style looks, with the frame painted red and Kyanit blue metallic for the tank center cover. There is also a special 40 Years GS edition offered, sporting black and yellow graphics.
BMW did not say when the new bike becomes available or whether it will come with price changes. All the info released by the bike maker can be found in the press release section below.
