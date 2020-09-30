There’s a Camouflaged Triumph Triple in Town, and Its Name Is Trident

“A new triple-powered dimension to the competitive middleweight roadster world.” This is how British bike maker Triumph is advertising the new two-wheeler it calls Trident, as news of it entering the final testing stages - and for the first time some photos - surfaced.
The Trident will form the new entry point in the company’s lineup of Triple roadsters, and it is the result of a development program that according to the Brits lasted four years. Shown for the first time as a pure white design prototype back in August, the bike is now out in the open in the metal, albeit covered by a camo livery you’re more likely to see in the world of cars.
The photos were taken, we’re told, during the bike’s final test outing near the company’s headquarters in the UK, as engineers are trying to fine-tune the bike’s systems. No full info on the capabilities of the newcomer have been made public yet, but we shouldn’t be waiting too long for them though, as we’re promised the reveal date is very near.
‘’The Trident design prototype marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Triumph, where the brief was all about fun, from the look to the ride," said in a statement back in August Steve Sargent, Triumph Chief Product Officer.
"With its pure minimalist form, clean lines, Triumph design DNA and more than a hint of our Speed Triple’s muscular poise, this gives the first exciting glimpse at the full Trident story to come. Ultimately our aim was to bring a new take on character and style, alongside the accessible easy handling and quality Triumph is known for – at a price that’s really competitive."
The new Trident should be available from early 2021, “competitively priced to deliver great value for a new generation of riders.”
The photos were taken, we’re told, during the bike’s final test outing near the company’s headquarters in the UK, as engineers are trying to fine-tune the bike’s systems. No full info on the capabilities of the newcomer have been made public yet, but we shouldn’t be waiting too long for them though, as we’re promised the reveal date is very near.
‘’The Trident design prototype marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Triumph, where the brief was all about fun, from the look to the ride," said in a statement back in August Steve Sargent, Triumph Chief Product Officer.
"With its pure minimalist form, clean lines, Triumph design DNA and more than a hint of our Speed Triple’s muscular poise, this gives the first exciting glimpse at the full Trident story to come. Ultimately our aim was to bring a new take on character and style, alongside the accessible easy handling and quality Triumph is known for – at a price that’s really competitive."
The new Trident should be available from early 2021, “competitively priced to deliver great value for a new generation of riders.”