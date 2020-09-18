Triumph Tiger 100 Reborn as Custom Cafe Racer

An Enduro Helmet Equipped with NFC and RECCO Can Save Your Unconscious Life

A Tiger 100SS was responsible in 1966 for a four-year absence from the music touring scene of But Harley is not the only one pulling such stunts. British bike maker Triumph is doing something similar this month, albeit on a much smaller scale and using, of course, its one bike ranges, especially the Bonneville The competition is called exactly that, Bonneville Build-Off Challenge 2020. It is meant for dealers that are located in the UK, and have enough confidence in themselves to come up with unique interpretations of the bikes.Just like we did with Harley, we’ll cover this effort as well. There are nine finalists in the competition, with voting already open for each ( click this to see them all and cast your vote), and we’ll start with the one called Reggie’s Cafe Racer.Build by Triumph’s dealer in Oxford, we’re told the bike was inspired by the dealer principal’s late father. It is based on the original Tiger 100 from the 1950s, only modified for a more modern feel.The motorcycle has been fitted with a 2-in-1 exhaust system, a handmade clip on the handlebars, cafe racer style seat, and Dunlop tires of the TT100 variety. Also, a wide range of Triumph accessories – after all, advertising is the main purpose of such ideas – are also included in the build.As for the bike that inspired the project, the Tiger 100 was in production from before the Second World War, stopped for the duration, and resumed from 1946 to 1973. It was powered by a 498cc engine and had a four-speed transmission.A Tiger 100SS was responsible in 1966 for a four-year absence from the music touring scene of Bob Dylan , after a crash near Woodstock, New York.