UPDATE: Ford Mustang "Fastback Fury" Looks Like Mad Max Gone Americana

3 Triumph Trekker GT Is the First e-Bike Designed by the Maker of the Rocket 3

More on this:

This Triumph Street Triple R Wears a Retro Outfit

DOHC inline-three powerplant with a displacement of 675cc and four valves per cylinder.



This liquid-cooled mill is fully capable of delivering up to 106 hp at around 12,000 rpm and a solid 50.2 pound-feet of twisting force at 9,750 revs. The three-cylinder monster exhales through a stainless-steel three-into-one exhaust system and feeds power to a chain final drive through a six-speed gearbox.







The whole thing sits on cast alloy five-spoke wheels, equipped with twin 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and Brembo four-piston calipers at the front, accompanied by a single 255 mm (10 inches) disc and a Nissin two-piston caliper at the back.



All things considered, this Triumph Street Triple R may not be as powerful as its younger counterparts, but it’ll do the trick! This might explain why Mr. Martini’s founder, Nicola Martini decided to retain the stock chassis and powertrain modules when crafting this spectacular custom machine.







In terms of the Street Triple R, this creation was nicknamed Jerolamo SR. The unique build aims for a vintage racer aesthetic, combined with an aggressive riding stance that’ll immediately let you know it’s not joking around.



Mr. Martini began by constructing a new chromoly tubular subframe and attaching it to the main chassis. Next, a delicious retro-style saddle was upholstered in-house and laid on top of the custom subframe, which proved to be a relatively straightforward affair.



A subtle box that stores the bike’s lithium ion battery and other electric components is also part of this setup, neatly installed under the seat. It is said that beauty can be found in simplicity, and this design is a perfect example.







Furthermore, Mr. Martini’s beast was provided with an offset headlight and its standard handlebars were removed in favor of a set of clip-ons. Although the powertrain remains mostly untouched, a Zard three-into-one exhaust will certainly allow the inline-three engine to breathe a little more freely. Lastly, as a result of these adjustments, Jerolamo SR is almost 49 lbs (22 kg) lighter than a stock Triumph Street Triple R!



And that concludes it. We’re excited to find out what Nicola Martini and his passionate crew might delight with is the future. Personally, I’ll have to say that I’m hoping for more Ducati goodness.



What about you? However, older variants in this range were still impressive in their own right. For instance, the 2016 Street Triple R is brought to life by a four-strokeinline-three powerplant with a displacement of 675cc and four valves per cylinder.This liquid-cooled mill is fully capable of delivering up to 106 hp at around 12,000 rpm and a solid 50.2 pound-feet of twisting force at 9,750 revs. The three-cylinder monster exhales through a stainless-steel three-into-one exhaust system and feeds power to a chain final drive through a six-speed gearbox.An aluminum twin-spar frame holds all these pieces in place, while being supported by Kayaba 41 mm (1.61 inches) inverted forks and compression dampers up front, along with a monoshock at the rear. For the record, these Kayaba forks were derived from Triumph’s racing legend, Daytona 675.The whole thing sits on cast alloy five-spoke wheels, equipped with twin 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and Brembo four-piston calipers at the front, accompanied by a single 255 mm (10 inches) disc and a Nissin two-piston caliper at the back.All things considered, this Triumph Street Triple R may not be as powerful as its younger counterparts, but it’ll do the trick! This might explain why Mr. Martini’s founder, Nicola Martini decided to retain the stock chassis and powertrain modules when crafting this spectacular custom machine.The Italian firm specializes in manufacturing aftermarket parts for Ducati ’s two-wheeled animals, as well as designing casual apparel and modifying motorcycles of all shapes and sizes. Their portfolio features several stunning projects, including the Guzzi Champion, BMW M50 and a gorgeous Honda -based conversion, by the name of Taranto.In terms of the Street Triple R, this creation was nicknamed Jerolamo SR. The unique build aims for a vintage racer aesthetic, combined with an aggressive riding stance that’ll immediately let you know it’s not joking around.Mr. Martini began by constructing a new chromoly tubular subframe and attaching it to the main chassis. Next, a delicious retro-style saddle was upholstered in-house and laid on top of the custom subframe, which proved to be a relatively straightforward affair.A subtle box that stores the bike’s lithium ion battery and other electric components is also part of this setup, neatly installed under the seat. It is said that beauty can be found in simplicity, and this design is a perfect example.At the front, you will notice a hand-crafted fairing and windshield that strengthen Jerolamo SR’s classic track racer appearance even further. The workshop pays homage to this baby’s original creators by adding a central mesh-covered triangle, which resembles Triumph’s unmistakable emblem.Furthermore, Mr. Martini’s beast was provided with an offset headlight and its standard handlebars were removed in favor of a set of clip-ons. Although the powertrain remains mostly untouched, a Zard three-into-one exhaust will certainly allow the inline-three engine to breathe a little more freely. Lastly, as a result of these adjustments, Jerolamo SR is almost 49 lbs (22 kg) lighter than a stock Triumph Street Triple R!And that concludes it. We’re excited to find out what Nicola Martini and his passionate crew might delight with is the future. Personally, I’ll have to say that I’m hoping for more Ducati goodness.What about you?