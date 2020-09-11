Triumph Thruxton 900 Undergoes a Delicious Transformation

Let’s be frank; when it comes to performance and reliability, the breathtaking Thruxton R tends to completely overshadow its predecessor, Triumph’s 2013 Thruxton 900. Nonetheless, the folks over at Nova Motorcycles went above and beyond to convert this undistinguished two-wheeler into something truly exceptional.
To give you a better idea as to how far this project has come, we’ll start by having a look back at what the original machine was made of. It is brought to life by a four-stroke parallel-twin powerplant, with a generous displacement of 865cc. At around 7,400 revs, the air-cooled DOHC is good for up to 68 bhp, along with 51 pound-feet (69 Nm) of torque output at 5,800 rpm. A five-speed gearbox is tasked with transmitting this force to a chain final drive.
The whole thing rests on KYB 41 mm (1.6 inches) forks with adjustable preload at the front, accompanied by chrome spring twin shocks and a double-sided swingarm at the rear. Thruxton 900 rolls on a pair of multi-spoked aluminum wheels, with a diameter of 18 inches up front and 17 inches at the back. Stopping power is handled by a single 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating disc and Nissin two-piston floating caliper at the front, joined by a 255 mm (10 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper on the opposite end.
After the stock model’s arrival on their doorstep, Nova kicked things off by collaborating with local aftermarket manufacturers to craft several one-off components, including a Kevlar-reinforced fuel tank and carbon fiber front fender from Tannermatic, as well as a new triple clamp and headlight brackets from Cofab Design, to name a few. Besides countless Motogadget items, you will also find a Motodemic Adaptive LED unit and one gorgeous leather saddle, upholstered by Counterbalance Cycles.
Additionally, a unique subframe was fabricated in-house to support Thruxton’s slim tail section. It goes without saying that the latter incorporates more LED goodness. Nova installed Driven Racing clip-ons that wear Brembo and LSL levers, joined by a Motion Pro REV2 throttle module.
Last but not least, braking power is taken care of by a Brembo setup, while the wheels are hugged tightly by Michelin Pilot 4 rubber.
And there we have it, ladies and gents. For an even better idea as to what Nova Motorcycles are all about, you may delight your eyesight with the rest of their masterpieces by visiting their Instagram or Facebook pages. I’ll have to warn you though, their tasty inventory might have you scrolling for quite some time!
