Yellow 1989 BMW M3 with S50 Engine Swap Is One Way to Rock the Neighborhood

Ever since its introduction in 1986, the performance variant of the BMW 3 Series has proven an immense hit. The M3, as it came to be known, had its ups and downs over the years, but generally speaking even the first generation remains highly coveted by today’s collectors.
The version that started it all was the E30 (made from 1986 to 1989) and for this reason it will always be valuable for some people, but it was the following one, the E36, that really put the nameplate on the map. So what if you could have a little of both?
Well, here it is, the body of an E30 wearing the heart of an E36, that can be used in the U.S., and is currently for sale on a specialized website.
With the original 2.3-liter S14 inline-four replaced by an 3.2-liter S50 inline-six worked through a six-speed manual transmission, this M3 should really make a bang in the neighborhood. Its looks should help with that too...
Originally finished in Salmon Silver, the car was repainted in yellow and fitted with the proper amount of black elements for the perfect contrast: tinted windows, smoked HID headlights and turn signals, and blacked-out front grille, among others.
It sports some aftermarket parts as well, to make it look even more special, including a spoiler, a rear wing with an adjustable carbon-fiber lip, staggered-width 17-inch Forgestar wheels, and a rear wing.
The interior, all black of course, brings a deleted rear seat replaced with a custom speaker enclosure. There’s a stereo installed comprising a Clarion head-unit with a 7-inch LCD screen, amplifiers and speakers by MB Quart. Up front, Recaro seats with Takata harnesses are featured.
As said, the M3 is for sale, going in an online auction of which 4 days are left. At the time of writing the tally is at $40,000, but it’s likely it will go even higher. For the record, the buyer also gets an accident-free Carfax report and a clean California title in the seller’s name.
