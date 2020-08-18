Liberty Walk BMW E36 Coupe "Silhouette" Looks Like a German GT-R

An E36-generation BMW 3 Series might not say much to somebody outside the automotive world, but to a car guy or gal, this Bimmer, which was built between 1990 and 2000, can be pure gold, not least thanks to its immersive driving experience and modern classic looks. Of course, the E36 is massively popular among tuners, which explains the Liberty Walk widebody rendering we have here.
The Japanese aftermarket developer does offer wb kits for multiple BMWs, but the E36 is not on the list - LB Walk generally deals with more expensive machines, so its Bavarian machine offerings include the i8, the outgoing 4 Series, as well as the ex-gen (E92) M3.
Well, the pixel painting that now occupies our screen comes to change that and it does so in striking fashion. Of course, such an attempt needs to ensure the aero bits fitted to the car are instantly recognizable, which is why this stunt sees an E36 Coupe being fitted with an existing Liberty Walk kit.
Now, about that exuberance: the package doesn't come from the BMWs mentioned above, being lifted off the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R instead.
We're looking at the Silhouette kit the Japanese company introduced at the beginning of the year - MikoBaj M, the digital artist who came up with this, carefully mentions the R30 RS Turbo Super Silhouette Group 5 racecar that Nissan developed in the early 80s as inspiration, with this also being true for the real-world kit.
The angular styling of the widebody package seems to fit the factory styling of the E36 like a glove (one that appears to deliver plenty of downforce, that is).
As for the extreme stance of the two-door, this is owed to an air suspension, which sees the five-spoke wheels (the Liberty Walk R34 also sports five-spoke shoes, albeit with a different design) being buried deep into those arches. Oh well, this was never intended as a development that would please purists, so there was no point in trying to achieve that as far as the rolling hardware goes...
Decided to do something cool for the E36 Coupé and ended up with a Liberty Walk Silhouette kit inspired by the crazy R34 Skyline and obviously R30 RS Turbo Super Silhouette race car. Also tested out some more studio lighting setups.