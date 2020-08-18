Liberty Walk BMW E36 Coupe "Silhouette" Looks Like a German GT-R

View this post on Instagram

Decided to do something cool for the E36 Coupé and ended up with a Liberty Walk Silhouette kit inspired by the crazy R34 Skyline and obviously R30 RS Turbo Super Silhouette race car. Also tested out some more studio lighting setups. Hope you enjoy! . . #3dart #conceptart #automotivedesign #automotiveart #blender3d #rendering3d #carrendering #cgiart #bmw #bmwe36 #e36 #3series #3er #e36coupe #modifiedcars #libertywalk #lbperformance #lbworks #jdmculture #jdmnation #bagged #airride #speedhunters #donutmedia #carporn

A post shared by MikoBaj M (@mick_em_all) on Aug 17, 2020 at 12:42pm PDT