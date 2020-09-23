2023 BMW M3 Touring Rendered In G80 Sedan’s Launch Color

The most anticipated sports sedan of the year has been revealed, and even though it’s great on paper, the M3 has been criticized as well. I mean, have you seen the size of the kidney grille? Looking on the bright side, this styling language may grow on most of us with the passing of time, just like Chris Bangle-era design did.
Two years after the M3 Sedan for the G80 generation, BMW will go after Audi Sport with the M3 Touring. That’s the German automaker’s way of saying station wagon, and just like the RS 4 Avant, the G81 will be available with all-wheel drive.
Imagined in roughly the same color as the M3 Sedan in the press photos published by BMW, the M3 Touring rendering by Kleber Silva is the most accurate preview available for the performance-oriented longroof. Because of the more practical body style, you could even call it “restrained” as far as rear-end styling is concerned.
Be that as it may, there’s nothing subtle about the design of the wheels, carbon-fiber accents, and the sound of the S58 hiding behind the oversized grille. From 3.0 liters of displacement and two snails, the straight-six engine promises 480 PS as standard and 510 PS for the Competition specification. In other words, the more exciting proposition matches the twin-turbo V8 of the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S T-Modell.
The Audi isn’t as powerful even though it’s a six-cylinder mill just like the Bimmer, but then again, all three German manufacturers have different philosophies in this segment. As far as driving dynamics are concerned, it's known that the M3 has always been one step ahead thanks to the know-how of Motorsport and M GmbH.
From M xDrive with rear-wheel drive on demand to adaptive M suspension with e-controlled shock absorbers, the chassis of the Bavarian interloper is poised to impress on the road and the track. M Servotronic steering, brake settings for the feel and response, compound or carbon-ceramic brakes, and wheel-slip limitation for the Dynamic Stability Control system are a few other goodies worthy of mentioning.
In the words of none other than BMW, “never before has a premium mid-range class estate car offered so much driving fun and precision.”
Imagined in roughly the same color as the M3 Sedan in the press photos published by BMW, the M3 Touring rendering by Kleber Silva is the most accurate preview available for the performance-oriented longroof. Because of the more practical body style, you could even call it “restrained” as far as rear-end styling is concerned.
Be that as it may, there’s nothing subtle about the design of the wheels, carbon-fiber accents, and the sound of the S58 hiding behind the oversized grille. From 3.0 liters of displacement and two snails, the straight-six engine promises 480 PS as standard and 510 PS for the Competition specification. In other words, the more exciting proposition matches the twin-turbo V8 of the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S T-Modell.
The Audi isn’t as powerful even though it’s a six-cylinder mill just like the Bimmer, but then again, all three German manufacturers have different philosophies in this segment. As far as driving dynamics are concerned, it's known that the M3 has always been one step ahead thanks to the know-how of Motorsport and M GmbH.
From M xDrive with rear-wheel drive on demand to adaptive M suspension with e-controlled shock absorbers, the chassis of the Bavarian interloper is poised to impress on the road and the track. M Servotronic steering, brake settings for the feel and response, compound or carbon-ceramic brakes, and wheel-slip limitation for the Dynamic Stability Control system are a few other goodies worthy of mentioning.
In the words of none other than BMW, “never before has a premium mid-range class estate car offered so much driving fun and precision.”