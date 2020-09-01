BMW M3 Touring Spied in Traffic, Looks Menacing Thanks to Performance Parts

BMW took another look at the Audi RS4 and said: "hang on, that's cool, we can make one of those too." So the M3 Touring is now a thing and has been spotted undergoing testing in Germany.
Looking at these spy photos is frankly surreal. One day we report on a rumor, the next BMW comes out with an announcement, and a couple of weeks later we have the test prototype. It's looking ready for production, even though this car isn't supposed to come out until 2022.
So what is the M3 Touring all about and why would we want something like this to arrive in America? Well, simply put it has all the hooligan character of an M3 sedan in a package that's also practical and virtually unique for both BMW and the automotive scene in general.
Getting back to the prototype at hand, we couldn't help noticing the number of potential options it's got. Golden calipers mean high-performance brake, on top of which we see some oversized wheels. They look nice like they were stolen from an M4 GTS, but maybe the tire is a little thin for family car use.
Around the back, the aero package has been enhanced, and it's easier to gauge the widened hips and track. And what about that front end? Yeah, even the RS4 can't mess with a grille like that. And it shouldn't since the M3 Touring will be monster.
A few months ago, we watched a drag race between the RS4 and an M340i Touring, which has about 100 horsepower less than the least powerful new M3. The Bimmer was winning hard off the line, so the 444 hp quattro model will be in a world of paint two years from now.
As a reminder, we recently learned recently that BMW won't have xDrive AWD for the M3 and M4 until the summer of 2021. However, the M3 Touring will debut later than that, so it should be fine.
