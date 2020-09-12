BMW M3 "Boost Bomb" Looks Like the Ultimate Outlaw

What could determine the owner of an E30 BMW M3, an automotive icon whose fan base can't seem to stop growing, to take his machine down the aftermarket route, especially in the extreme fashion portrayed by this rendering?
To answer the question above, the need for individuality seems to be on the rise, with social media only accelerating this. For instance, if somebody who owns such a Bavarian toy that's not in the best condition wanted to make waves, we could end up with such a build.
In fact, digital artist Kalim Oozeear, who brought us this virtual project, went for a two-step approach, as you'll notice in the Instagram posts below.
Now, both results see the naturally aspirated straight-four factory motor being traded for a unit with twice the cylinder count. And since the purpose of this adventure was to deliver an extreme result, a pair of turbos is also present - note that the snails stick out above the engine, so nobody will miss the engine swap.
Nevertheless, one of the pixel paintings shows the machine with its tastefully restrained factory flared arches, while the other adds super-sized overfenders and a two-tone color scheme. You know, just to make sure people can focus on the front section of the car.
For the record, BMW built a total of 17,930 units of the E30 M3. And while seeing one of these receiving such an extreme conversion may not please too many people, we can think of a different purpose for this rendering: raising awareness on the garage queen matter.
Given the rising collector car value of these original M3s, most of them are locked away in garages, with those who store them waiting for the financial numbers to grow. This, of course, is a pity, since the German automaker introduced this model as a homologation Touring Car, a race-savvy road vehicle that's meant to be driven. So, here's to hoping the number of E30 BMW M3s that actually spend time on the road will grow.
