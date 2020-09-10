BMW Z4 Rendering Is All About the Grille. How Else?

View this post on Instagram

This is my BMW coupe design. I feel like this lands somewhere between the Supra and the Z4(design-wise). . . . #cardesign #carsketch #carrendering #cardesignerscommunity #automotivedesign #transportationdesign #digitalart #digitaldrawing #automotivedaily #cardesignsketch #cardrawing #vehicledesign #industrialdesign #drawingcars #conceptartist #gamedesign #productsketch #idsketching #automotiveart #bmw #bmwdesign #bmwz4 #z4coupe #bmwindividual #bmwsupra #supramk5 #mkvsupra #bmwcoupe #bmwm

