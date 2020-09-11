Camouflaged 2022 BMW iNext Autonomous EV Looks Less Ghastly Than Concept

While the BMW Vision iNext concept car was arguably one of the most... interestingly looking cars presented at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, its production version’s more toned-down looks might be a serious improvement on the design front.
Yes, the giant grille, which is not actually a grille but more of a design and technology statement, will also find its way on the road car, but the cars overall proportions seems to be much better.
Two pre-production prototypes were recently spotted testing in rural Germany and what caught our eye were the two different-looking front ends sported by the cars. One of them looks more slippery and more pedestrian-friendly, while the other one looks like it features an M-Sport bumper, with two more air intakes on each side of the ‘grille.’
The front radar is also positioned differently in the kidney grille. On one it is fitted right above the front bumper, while the other prototype has it further up.
We suspect that BMW will have at least two power and range options for the electric crossover, with the more powerful two-motor version also getting some M aerodynamic parts to further differentiate it from the rest of the lineup.
The standard version should feature a single electric motor powering the rear axle, or in other words an improved version of the layout already available in the BMW iX3 and upcoming i4.
BMW aims for a decent electric range, but the iNext’s main bells and whistles will be inside, where the model is set to feature a giant curved touchscreen instead of the normal dashboard and center console.
While there will also be a steering wheel and pedals to control the car, the iNext will feature Level 4 autonomous capabilities not unlike those found in the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223, so expect a much higher price point than the BMW iX3 when it goes on sale in the second half of 2021.
