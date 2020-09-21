2021 BMW M3 Teaser Photos Reveal Green Paint, Oversized Kidney Grille

So it seems that “history is made. Tomorrow,” when the “#BMWMLegacy continues” with the largest kidney grille the M3 has ever seen. Beyond the questionable styling, there’s a lot to like about the latest evolution of the Bavarian sedan.
First of all, the G80 is going to feature the Cluster Architecture that BMW introduced with the sixth generation of the 7 Series. The CLAR is also due an important update in 2021 when the M3 will arrive at dealers, and one of the biggest changes over previous models is the introduction of M xDrive all-wheel drive.
You’ll have to wait until the 2022 model year for that option, though, according to a document obtained by Bimmer Post. At the mere touch of a button, the all-wheel-drive M3 can switch to rear-wheel drive but this system comes exclusively with the ZF 8HP torque-converter automatic transmission that BMW utilizes in the M5.
Only the entry-level trim with the downtuned S58 engine from the X3 M and X4 M will be offered with a stick shift, and the three-pedal setup may come as a surprise to many people who know that manuals are a dying breed. The thing is, BMW has only two rivals in this segment – namely the Audi RS 4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C 63 – and both of them are offered exclusively with automatic transmissions.
The Pure or whatever BMW is calling the base trim has been confirmed with 353 kW or 480 PS, translating to 473 horsepower in U.S. currency. That puts is higher than the F80 generation with the Competition package. The Competition for the G80 generation has 510 PS or 503 horsepower, which is a match for the C 63 S.
Of course, the M4 will feature the same options as the M3 and a bit of icing on top the cake in the form of the M4 GT3 that will replace the M6 GT3 from the 2022 season. Speaking of motorsport shenanigans, did you hear that Audi has stomped the Bavarian automaker in the DTM well before season’s end?
On an ending note, the M3 Touring will follow suit in 2022.
History is made. Tomorrow. The #BMWMLegacy continues. pic.twitter.com/oxx7RvbRW6— BMW USA (@BMWUSA) September 21, 2020