Audi Stomps Over BMW, Wins DTM Manufacturers’ Title Well Before Season's End

The Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, or DTM, is not exactly the most visible racing series out there, as it is mostly a German affair. Yet for the rival local carmakers, it was the place to go to blow off some steam.
Sadly, at the end of the current season – there are six races left to go – DTM will become a barren place. After Mercedes-AMG left in 2018 to focus on other racing exploits, including Formula E, Audi announced it is doing the same, this time because of the financial hardships caused by the health crisis, and because of its quest to become more carbon neutral.
That would essentially leave BMW the only carmaker involved in DTM, if progress isn’t made in drawing others into the series – as a side note, over the years other, non-German names were involved with DTM as well,
Over the years, Audi won 23 DTM titles (11 of them drivers' titles), and scored 114 victories and 345 podium finishes. Or make that 24 titles, as this season too is going to the four-ringed brand, even with so many stages left to go. The score between Audi and BMW in the manufacturers’ championship is 827:356 on points and 10:2 on wins.
During the latest race at the Nürburgring, Audi scored a 1-2-3 win, securing the manufacturers’ championship. It also snatched for itself the teams’ title with Class 1 cars.
“Today, we’ve again seen a very strong Audi performance,“ said in a statement Head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass.
“It’s also great that we secured two of the three championship titles so early on. We started to give our all again in the final year with the Audi RS 5 DTM. The results speak for themselves. That is pure ‘Vorsprung durch Technik.”
Presently there are four BMW and four Audi teams in the DTM. As said, that will change once Audi leaves at the end of the season, and there’s no telling how the future of the series will look like.
That would essentially leave BMW the only carmaker involved in DTM, if progress isn’t made in drawing others into the series – as a side note, over the years other, non-German names were involved with DTM as well,
Over the years, Audi won 23 DTM titles (11 of them drivers' titles), and scored 114 victories and 345 podium finishes. Or make that 24 titles, as this season too is going to the four-ringed brand, even with so many stages left to go. The score between Audi and BMW in the manufacturers’ championship is 827:356 on points and 10:2 on wins.
During the latest race at the Nürburgring, Audi scored a 1-2-3 win, securing the manufacturers’ championship. It also snatched for itself the teams’ title with Class 1 cars.
“Today, we’ve again seen a very strong Audi performance,“ said in a statement Head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass.
“It’s also great that we secured two of the three championship titles so early on. We started to give our all again in the final year with the Audi RS 5 DTM. The results speak for themselves. That is pure ‘Vorsprung durch Technik.”
Presently there are four BMW and four Audi teams in the DTM. As said, that will change once Audi leaves at the end of the season, and there’s no telling how the future of the series will look like.