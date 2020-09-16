2021 BMW 128ti Out for a Photo Shoot Before Market Launch

It’s been a year now since BMW introduced the new generation of the 1 Series, the one that marked the family’s first outing in the world of front-wheel drive cars. Some scratched their heads at the decision, others were happy, but the only thing that matters is how BMW feels about it. And the Bavarians certainly see some more potential there.
By the end of the year, the 1 Series range is going to get a bit bigger with the launch of the 128ti, slotted right beneath the top model that is the M135i xDrive. And it is described by the carmaker as “much more than just a new BMW 1 Series variant.”
Visual changes aside – they are there, even if it doesn’t seem like it – the 128ti sets itself apart through an entirely new suspension setup, improved steering abilities, and “driver-oriented driving dynamics.”
All of these attributes are no longer unknown to the auto media, as a number of journalists have already had the chance to drive the car. But BMW is tweaking it some more before the market launch in November, on and around the Nürburgring track, where the car is undergoing the final dynamic handling testing. That means more photos for us to enjoy, and they were released this week - see gallery above.
In fact a lighter (by 80 kg/176 lbs), somewhat underpowered version of the M135i that goes even further and sends power to just two wheels (the front ones, go figure), the 128ti is powered by a four-cylinder powerplant, turbocharged into developing 265 hp. That's good enough for a sprint from a standstill to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds.
An 8-speed Steptronic sport transmission, a Torsen limited-slip differential, M sport suspension (with lowering by 10 mm) complete the technical sheet of what BMW describes as being made for “active driving pleasure.”
