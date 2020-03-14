Chevy Silverado 6.2L and 5.3L Drag Race Diesel GMC and Ram Rebel

AWD

SUV

The top performer here is a Silverado with the 6.2-liter engine. This new V8 makes 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft, more than enough for towing and, it turns out, drag racing. Power goes to the wheels via a 10-speed automatic.Its first rival is another Silverado. The 1500 TrailBoss packs a smaller 5.3-liter V8 that produces 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft, also going to thesystem though a 10-speed.Obviously, the one with the bigger, more powerful V8 is going to win, but it's amazing how much faster the 6.2-liter is. This is probably what will happen when you race the SUVs with these engines.The other drag racing group features two diesel trucks. The white one is a GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 that comes with a 277 horsepower, 460 pound-foot 3-liter. These are decent numbers that wouldn't look out of place on a European luxuryPlayer 4 enters the arena and it's another 3-liter model diesel, the Ram Revel. It's a little down on power, with its EcoDiesel V6 posting 260 horsepower and 480 lb-ft. But the FCA truck is also helped by an air suspension which can lower itself and help with power delivery. It's much quicker off the line, but a late surge of diesel torque clutches the victory for the Sierra AT4.The final Fast Lane Truck showdown has an obvious winner, the 420 horsepower Silverado. Its diesel rival gets a better start, but with a 0 to 60 measured time of 7.06 seconds, it's pretty obvious V8s are the winners here.