Chevy Silverado 6.2L and 5.3L Drag Race Diesel GMC and Ram Rebel

GM is winning hard with its pickups this year. Some of them are rugged, others are luxurious, but we'd never think to compare them for performance. This video from TFL Truck does just that win an elimination-style drag race featuring different models and powertrains.
The top performer here is a Silverado with the 6.2-liter engine. This new V8 makes 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft, more than enough for towing and, it turns out, drag racing. Power goes to the wheels via a 10-speed automatic.
Its first rival is another Silverado. The 1500 TrailBoss packs a smaller 5.3-liter V8 that produces 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft, also going to the AWD system though a 10-speed.
Obviously, the one with the bigger, more powerful V8 is going to win, but it's amazing how much faster the 6.2-liter is. This is probably what will happen when you race the SUVs with these engines.
The other drag racing group features two diesel trucks. The white one is a GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 that comes with a 277 horsepower, 460 pound-foot 3-liter. These are decent numbers that wouldn't look out of place on a European luxury SUV.
Player 4 enters the arena and it's another 3-liter model diesel, the Ram Revel. It's a little down on power, with its EcoDiesel V6 posting 260 horsepower and 480 lb-ft. But the FCA truck is also helped by an air suspension which can lower itself and help with power delivery. It's much quicker off the line, but a late surge of diesel torque clutches the victory for the Sierra AT4.
The final Fast Lane Truck showdown has an obvious winner, the 420 horsepower Silverado. Its diesel rival gets a better start, but with a 0 to 60 measured time of 7.06 seconds, it's pretty obvious V8s are the winners here.
Its first rival is another Silverado. The 1500 TrailBoss packs a smaller 5.3-liter V8 that produces 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft, also going to the AWD system though a 10-speed.
Obviously, the one with the bigger, more powerful V8 is going to win, but it's amazing how much faster the 6.2-liter is. This is probably what will happen when you race the SUVs with these engines.
The other drag racing group features two diesel trucks. The white one is a GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 that comes with a 277 horsepower, 460 pound-foot 3-liter. These are decent numbers that wouldn't look out of place on a European luxury SUV.
Player 4 enters the arena and it's another 3-liter model diesel, the Ram Revel. It's a little down on power, with its EcoDiesel V6 posting 260 horsepower and 480 lb-ft. But the FCA truck is also helped by an air suspension which can lower itself and help with power delivery. It's much quicker off the line, but a late surge of diesel torque clutches the victory for the Sierra AT4.
The final Fast Lane Truck showdown has an obvious winner, the 420 horsepower Silverado. Its diesel rival gets a better start, but with a 0 to 60 measured time of 7.06 seconds, it's pretty obvious V8s are the winners here.