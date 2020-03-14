2023 Volvo XC100 Rendering Looks Like a Boring Flagship

Volvo was one of the first European automakers to think about 3rd-row passengers on an SUV. However, demand for super-sized off-roaders is high that a new flagship called the XC100 is reportedly in the pipeline.
You can have 3rd-row seats on a BMW X5 or Mercedes GLE. That didn't stop the Germans from developing the X7 and GLS, inadvertently starting a size war.
An Audi Q9 has long been rumored to become the minivan of four-ringed SUVs, and the next Range Rover will also be super-sized. However, we never expected Volvo to be a part of this.
Recent reports stated that the Swedish rival for the GLS-Class will arrive in a few years, riding on top of an updated SPA platform. It's said to be about 7 inches longer overall compared to the XC90, plus a full 5 inches wider.
Frankly, this sounds way too large for the European market, but perfect for America. We know Volvo has a lot of interest in this part of the world and has leftover production capability at the Ridgeville, South Carolina factory.
Although they've never been photographed, pre-production concepts have been shown behind closed doors. We hope that the real deal looks at least a little bit better than the renderings by the Russian website Kolesa.
Don't get us wrong; the images are excellent, but they don't depict anything particularly exciting or worthy of the flagship status. Still, nothing Volvo makes right now is sporty. And while all their cars are going to be super-slow and safe, we can at least expect the XC100 to have ridiculous levels of luxury.
On a separate note, Volvo is also developing the C40. No, it's not a coupe-style hatchback like the C30. Instead, we're getting a coupe 4-door version of the XC40 sold in limited numbers at an affordable price. If it doesn't have a 5-cylinder engine, we can't get too excited about that.
