Bad Boys For Life Movie Review: Your ‘90s Comfort Zone, But Better

4 Widebody 2020 BMW 3 Series "Clubsport" Looks Way Better Than M3

3 Stars We Lost to Car Crashes This Decade

2 1976 GMC Sierra Grande Squarebody Is a Proud Display of the American Flag Colors

More on this:

Ford F-250 Super Duty 6.7-Liter Diesel Drag Races Ranger, Results Are Surprising

It's been an good year for American trucks, especially Ford. The Blue Oval has brought the Ranger over to compete with other compacts but also revived the Tremor nameplate. We'd never think to compare these two, especially not with a drag race, so TFL caught us completely by surprise with their latest video. 4 photos



They've also been designed to do different things. The Tremor, in particular, is good off-road, and the fact that all its drive models are designed for that could hurt it. Regardless of that, it's the king when it comes to power.



This particular model comes with the 6.7-liter turbocharged diesel V8, which is updated with a lot of new components. Making about 470 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet (1,423 Newton-meters) of torque, it basically dwarfs the Ranger.



But it's not like the baby Ford pickup isn't trying. Equipped with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, this makes 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. Those numbers might not sound like much, but compact trucks are rarely this peppy, plus there's a race mode built into the drivetrain.



As a result of this, the Ranger launches much better, even though the F-250 has three times the torque. But thanks to all that grunt, the Tremor catches up and wins by a nose. You obviously don't need all that power, but the Powerstroke sounds sweet for a diesel and it's nice to show off, tell the neighbors that the business is doing well and you can afford the best. In Platinum trim, one of these can push $85,000, which can get you a whole lot of little Rangers.



The Tremor is basically your 2020 F-250, two or three classes above the Ranger FX4 . For example, the Ranger is about as tall (85 inches) as the Tremor is wide (82 inches). Several thousands of pounds also separates them in terms of weight. But how much of a factor is that in a drag race?They've also been designed to do different things. The Tremor, in particular, is good off-road, and the fact that all its drive models are designed for that could hurt it. Regardless of that, it's the king when it comes to power.This particular model comes with the 6.7-liter turbocharged diesel V8, which is updated with a lot of new components. Making about 470 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet (1,423 Newton-meters) of torque, it basically dwarfs the Ranger.But it's not like the baby Ford pickup isn't trying. Equipped with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, this makes 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. Those numbers might not sound like much, but compact trucks are rarely this peppy, plus there's a race mode built into the drivetrain.As a result of this, the Ranger launches much better, even though the F-250 has three times the torque. But thanks to all that grunt, the Tremor catches up and wins by a nose. You obviously don't need all that power, but the Powerstroke sounds sweet for a diesel and it's nice to show off, tell the neighbors that the business is doing well and you can afford the best. In Platinum trim, one of these can push $85,000, which can get you a whole lot of little Rangers.