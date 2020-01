Ford F-250 Super Duty 6.7-Liter Diesel Drag Races Ranger, Results Are Surprising

The Tremor is basically your 2020 F-250, two or three classes above the Ranger FX4 . For example, the Ranger is about as tall (85 inches) as the Tremor is wide (82 inches). Several thousands of pounds also separates them in terms of weight. But how much of a factor is that in a drag race?They've also been designed to do different things. The Tremor, in particular, is good off-road, and the fact that all its drive models are designed for that could hurt it. Regardless of that, it's the king when it comes to power.This particular model comes with the 6.7-liter turbocharged diesel V8, which is updated with a lot of new components. Making about 470 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet (1,423 Newton-meters) of torque, it basically dwarfs the Ranger.But it's not like the baby Ford pickup isn't trying. Equipped with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, this makes 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. Those numbers might not sound like much, but compact trucks are rarely this peppy, plus there's a race mode built into the drivetrain.As a result of this, the Ranger launches much better, even though the F-250 has three times the torque. But thanks to all that grunt, the Tremor catches up and wins by a nose. You obviously don't need all that power, but the Powerstroke sounds sweet for a diesel and it's nice to show off, tell the neighbors that the business is doing well and you can afford the best. In Platinum trim, one of these can push $85,000, which can get you a whole lot of little Rangers.