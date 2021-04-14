This Spacecraft Could Make Its Own Fuel on Titan, Head Back Home

This Custom Ducati 860 GT Pays Homage to Paul Smart’s Iconic 750 Imola Desmo

Back in 1972, Paul Smart rode Bologna’s 748cc predator to victory in the first edition of the Imola 200 race. Many years later, an 860 GT became a tribute to this mighty machine. 9 photos



Last but not least, the front end was treated to a retro-style headlight unit, while the 864cc L-twin received a curvy exhaust system topped with reverse megaphone mufflers. Oh, and don’t you even get me started on that classy single-seater saddle, okay? I’ll bet Paul Smart would get fairly nostalgic were he to meet this Imola-infused 860 GT. Look, I’ve been aching to visit Indonesia for quite some time. Not only does this nation come across as an intriguing travel destination, it is also home to a thriving custom motorcycle scene that never fails to impress. For instance, the 750 Imola-inspired showstopper you’re seeing here hails from a Jakarta-based workshop named Sabotage Cycles.Before it fell in their hands, this machine was an ordinary 860 GT from Ducati ’s beloved range. The donor in question is brought to life by an air-cooled L-twin mill, with two valves per cylinder and a displacement of 864cc. At 7,000 rpm, this nasty piece of Italian machinery will deliver 65 stallions to a five-speed transmission, which feeds the oomph to the rear wheel via a chain final drive.Ultimately, this whole ordeal enables Bologna’s brute to reach a healthy top speed of 112 mph (180 kph). Now that we’ve covered the bike’s main specs and features, let’s dive in for a closer examination of Sabotage Cycles’ mechanical warrior. To kick things off, they removed each and every last standard bodywork item in favor of a complete aluminum attire resembling that of a legendary Imola.You will find a hand-shaped tail section and a flawless Imola-style gas tank, as well as an alloy fender hugging the front hoop. Speaking of footwear, the team disposed of 860 GT’s stock shoes to make way for bespoke counterparts that come equipped with a Borani expanding brake up front and a Takasogo drum module on the opposite end.Rear suspension duties are handled by a one-off swingarm and a single shock absorber from Sachs, which replaces the original twin shock setup. To improve handling even further, the factory forks were blessed with a set of progressive springs for good measure. Additionally, the Sabotage crew installed a pair of Telefax clip-on handlebars and rear-mounted foot pegs to bring about a meaner riding stance.Last but not least, the front end was treated to a retro-style headlight unit, while the 864cc L-twin received a curvy exhaust system topped with reverse megaphone mufflers. Oh, and don’t you even get me started on that classy single-seater saddle, okay? I’ll bet Paul Smart would get fairly nostalgic were he to meet this Imola-infused 860 GT.