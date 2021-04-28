2021 Ford Bronco Rendered as One of Many Probable SEMA Builds Hitting Las Vegas

After years of rumors, leaks, spy shots, and an official introduction that turned out to be more than a year too early, we finally know (almost) for sure that production for the 2021 Ford Bronco will start this August 2nd. That should give plenty of time to tuners looking to bring the reinvented SUV on the SEMA Show catwalk come November.
Given that all of those delays made Ford look for interesting ways to occupy our time in between the moment when it introduced the 2021 Bronco and the actual date when the 2-Door and 4-Door SUVs actually reach dealerships, it’s no wonder we’ve seen quite a few alterations courtesy of the aftermarket world.
But we can all rest assured that RTR, ARB, and 4Wheel’s takes on the 2021 Bronco are just the tip of the iceberg, and many more customizations will follow. Naturally, one of the perfect venues for presenting these builds will be the 2021 SEMA Show, currently scheduled to take place physically at the Las Vegas Convention Center November 2nd through 5th.
Although it’s still April, and the Bronco Job 1 hasn’t even started yet (it’s rumored for May 3rd), it’s probably never too early to start work on tuning the reinvented sixth generation, even if there’s no physical vehicle available to customize.
In this day and age, you don’t even need the actual vehicle for the first stages of development, as the raft of automotive rendering artists will gladly confirm. As such, we’re not really surprised to see a render of a Bronco project from SEMA hitting the internet. We’re astonished, though, by the total lack of details concerning this interesting 4-Door.
It comes via a thread started by a bronco6g.com forum user (jasonf), and all we know so far is that he lives somewhere in California and might be one of more than 1,200 exhibitors that have already committed to this year’s SEMA Show.
As for the build itself, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, as always. So, we invite you to give your opinion in the comments section below. For us, the design looks fittingly chunky, but we’re still deliberating on the grater-like styling for the little side doors.
