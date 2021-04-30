autoevolution
Project X Is What Happens When a Buell M2 Cyclone Meets Custom Glory
Seriously, this bad boy looks as if it belongs on a different planet.

30 Apr 2021, 15:04 UTC ·
Near the French city of Marseille, you’ll come across a gorgeous town named Chateauneuf-les-Martigues, which is where we find Florian Taverne's and Christophe Kling’s Taverne Motorcycle. In the past, we visited this workshop’s portfolio to drool over the “Hornet Queen” - a custom Honda CB600F that keeps things looking seriously brutal.

Today, we’ll be analyzing yet another one of this firm’s sensational undertakings, namely a ferocious Buell M2 Cyclone with cafe racer DNA. In fact, let me be more precise; this extraordinary feat began with an M2’s powerplant, so the Taverne duo faced the painstaking task of outsourcing the other components, including the frame, wheels and suspension modules.

The Cyclone is put in motion by an air-cooled V-twin predator that prides itself with two pushrod-actuated overhead valves per cylinder and a humungous displacement of 1,203cc. This malicious piece of Harley-bred machinery is good for up to 93 hp at 6,100 revs, along with 83 pound-feet (113 Nm) of fiendish twisting force at about 5,600 spins.

A five-speed gearbox transmits this oomph to the rear 17-inch hoop by means of a Kevlar belt final drive. Ultimately, this state of affairs enables Buell’s mechanical brute to run the quarter mile in no more than 11.9 seconds, while its top speed is rated at a healthy 135 mph (217 kph). In stock form, the M2 tips the scales at 434 lbs (197 kg) on an empty stomach.

Sure enough, this wild monstrosity is one hell of a starting point for a bespoke exploit! To kick things off, Taverne’s craftsmen busied themselves with obtaining a stock Cyclone frame, as well as a Triumph Daytona 955i’s forks and a Buell X1’s repurposed swingarm, which adds an extra 3.15 inches (80 mm) to the bike’s wheelbase in comparison to a standard setup. Rear suspension duties are handled by a top-shelf monoshock unit that hails from Shock Factory’s catalog.

Next, an Aprilia RSV4’s wheels have been transplanted onto TM’s machine. Their rims are hugged tightly by grippy ContiSportAttack 2 tires from Continental’s range, while the hubs wear a premium selection of Berringer braking components. With these items installed, the Frenchmen turned their attention to the bodywork department.

Above the revised frame, you will find a magnificent monocoque item that merges the gas chamber and tail section into a single piece of flawless aluminum artwork. Furthermore, we also spot an alloy belly pan, minute side panels and a neat fender covering the front tire. In between the fork legs, the beast comes equipped with a hand-shaped fairing made of sheet metal, which houses an aftermarket headlight.

In terms of accessories, the creature flaunts a single gauge from Motogadget’s inventory and an array of CNC-machined parts developed by USV Racing, such as clip-on handlebars and rear-mounted foot pegs, to name but a couple. To round it all out, Taverne’s moto architects tasked a local tattoo artist with engraving the engine covers.

Speaking of the mill, Cyclone’s monstrous V-twin was honored with a Mikuni HSR carb and a high-flow air filter. On the opposite end of the combustion cycle, a one-off exhaust system wraps up the powertrain modifications. Last but not least, the two-wheeled spartan has been nicknamed “Project X.”

What are your thoughts on Taverne Motorcycle’s incredible masterpiece?
