Virtually Customized 1938 Buick Y-Job Looks Ready for Vintage Concept Car Duty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign) It was designed by Harley J. Earl and manufactured by GM’s Buick division with numerous features and styling traits that would characterize the design for the brand during the 1940s. Given that it’s also a show car—in the way we understand this concept today—it also features a few interesting quirks, such as the “gunsight” hood ornament, electric windows, or the flush door handles that are all the rage even well into the 21st century.Naturally, this car, just like other culturally important creations , was bound not to escape the sight of the passionate virtual artist lot. Abimelec Arellano (abimelecdesign on social networks) has taken upon himself to virtually update the styling to better reflect the rising fortunes of the restomod car culture.Some might call this a blasphemy, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder, as always. Besides, the pixel master decided to keep things simple (unlike certain other creations from his peers). An untrained eye would definitely need the explanations provided in the description to figure out what actually changed.According to the virtual designer, the modifications have been kept on a very subtle level with just the faintest of windshield chop, reshaped and extended front/rear bumpers to better reflect the styling of modern cars, slightly larger wheels, a dove-white interior, as well as a stand-out in any crowd purple flake paint job.Of course, even though Earl’s Y-Job is still around (in the custody of the GM Design Center after being restored by the Henry Ford Museum of all places), there’s virtually zero chance for the Abimelec Design version ever to see the light of day. Perhaps it’s for the better, as some things should really remain unique.